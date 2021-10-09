Reality check for Boris

As was the case at the G7 summit in Cornwall, Boris Johnson’s dreams of increased global significance to Britain were brought to earth last week when he visited the United States for the opening of the United General Assembly and for a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington.

As before, the specific piece of land Johnson landed on was Northern Ireland. As much as Johnson wanted to talk about the whole of Great Britain, yet there was the North, which some locals certainly describe as British, but which is not at all part of Great Britain, but rather part of the United Kingdom. The White House, in a statement that seemed diplomatic but firm, said after the Johnson / Biden meeting that the two had discussed Northern Ireland and that President Biden had “reiterated his long-standing support for a Northern Ireland. Safe and prosperous north in which all communities have a voice and enjoy the gains of the hard-won peace. “

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer also met Johnson and, his words a bit sharper, he then tweeted: I was delighted to meet UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson today and join @SenatorMenendez to clarify the Good Friday Agreement, the Stormont Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol. must not be mined. Any potential trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom depends on continued progress on these fronts. “

Johnson heard much the same from Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which is actually a sluice gate through which any trade deal must pass. The Mass Live website detected an urgent background to the meeting stating that “US Representative Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday amid fears over potential changes in relations between the ‘Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. “Johnson has raised concerns in some quarters by warning that the UK could trigger Article 16, the waiver mechanism that suspends parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the section of Britain’s 2019 Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union, or “Brexit,” which covers regional trade. “

According to Mass Live, Neal said he had had a long discussion with Johnson on a range of issues, including a possible review of the Northern Ireland protocol. As chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, I shared my firm belief that any agreement reached between the UK and the EU on the future of the protocol must not undermine the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement or threaten the institutions it created.

Neal said. Having worked with five British Prime Ministers throughout the peace process, I reminded Prime Minister Johnson that everyone had to make sacrifices to reach this historic deal, and that twenty-three years later, it remains a model for successful conflict resolution around the world. The congressman said Johnson assured him there would be no return to a hard border on the Irish island and that the UK government remained committed to the full implementation of the peace agreement from 1998.

The Irish Times, meanwhile, reported that Neal had rejected a UK proposal to join a North American trade pact cannot be considered as long as the EU-UK dispute over the Brexit deal. in Northern Ireland is not resolved, said a top American Democrat. The Times reported: “Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of an influential US Congressional committee that approves the country’s trade deals, has said the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol must be resolved, not offering no threat to the Belfast agreement, before the British government offers to join the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada could be considered.

“The UK government this week offered to join the USMCA, the trade deal former President Donald Trump signed with Mexico and Canada last year following the renegotiation of the US trade deal. Alena, after hopes of a bilateral trade deal between the US and UK have subsided. “Neal told the Dublin daily: The point here is not so much the trade deal, because I think most of us think some trade deal with the UK would be desirable, but I think until the issue of protocol and Brexit are resolved, offering no threat to the success of the ‘Good Friday deal, I don’t see how they can be entertained.

The report added that Neal was a little surprised that the UK was interested in joining a hemispheric trade deal rather than a bilateral one. He said this marked a shift in strategy on the part of the British. As it turned out, the idea was hinted at by the British during a recent visit to London by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Neal said Mr Johnson did not raise the UK proposal during their meeting.

During their meeting, Mr Neal said the British Prime Minister appeared to blame the European Union for the deadlock on the Protocol. On top of that, a British minister, prior to Johnson’s visit, had publicly suggested that President Biden did not get Northern Ireland and all the issues surrounding it, most notably the Protocol.

This prompted Taoiseach Michel Martin, also in New York for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, to respond by saying that there was a clear line of communication between Ireland and the Biden administration on Brexit. and take it seriously, because successive US governments have clearly invested significantly in the peace process. “

Mr Martin added: Anyone who suggests President Biden does not understand Northern Ireland or does not understand that it is wrong. He understands it very well. As it turned out, Mr Johnson told Washington he disagreed with his colleague’s assertion, adding that President Biden did not raise the issue of protocol during their meeting in the White House. I don’t think it came at all. We had a meeting of over 90 minutes and it was not brought up, Johnson said.

As for President Biden, he told reporters that he is very committed to the Protocol and the Belfast Accord. We put in a tremendous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort. And I wouldn’t at all like to see nor, I might add, many of my fellow Republicans would like to see a change in the Irish accords, with the end result having a closed border in Ireland, Biden said.

Having an overview of all this, Congressman Neal said he was delighted that President Biden had expressed his support for the Northern Ireland Protocol, presumably during his talks with these reporters, and to the Belfast deal when he met Mr Johnson. As we now approach twenty-three years of the Good Friday Accord, we should celebrate its fulfillment, not jeopardize it, Neal said.