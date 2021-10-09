Politics
Indias Tata Sons buys Air India for $ 2.4 billion
NEW DELHIndias Tata Sons buys the country’s national carrier Air India, returning the airline to its founders and ending a decades-long struggle by the government to offload the losing company from money.
Tata Sons, a holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, is paying 180 billion rupees, or about $ 2.4 billion, to buy a 100% stake in the airline, according to a government statement on Friday. The deal includes the budget arm Air India Express and a 50% stake in an airport services joint venture with Singapores SATS Ltd.
S58 0.97%
The sale is a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ efforts to push through market-driven change and reinvigorate the economy by selling stakes in indebted state corporations.
This is the first privatization in more than fifteen years, Arvind Panagariya, a former senior economist in the Modi government tweeted Friday. Hope this will pave the way for more.
The Indian government has tried for years to find a buyer for Air India, which is grappling with approximately $ 8.2 billion in debt and costs the government nearly $ 3 million a day to operate, officials say .
In 2018, the government found no takers when it tried to sell a 76% stake. Then last year, New Delhi softened the deal by offering its entire stake in Air India and reducing the amount of debt that would be transferred to the new owner.
Tata agreed to take on about $ 2 billion in debt and pay about $ 400 million in cash, according to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the top official at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The government will assume the rest of the debt.
Aviation industry experts say the Indian market is poised to expand following the relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Over the past decade, airlines have seen passenger traffic increase by around 10% per year, said Suprio Banerjee, area manager and vice president of rating firm ICRA..
Mr Banerjee said rising incomes, improved airport infrastructure and booming tourism demand have all boosted the airline industry.
Tata operates two airlines in India: the full service Vistara, in partnership with Singapore Airlines,
and low cost carrier AirAsia India, in partnership with Malaysias AirAsia Group.
The deal would return the airline to the Tata Group nearly 90 years after it was founded as Tata Airlines in 1932. The government nationalized the airline in 1953, and it began to suffer heavy losses after a bumpy merger in 2007 with another common carrier, Indian Airlines.
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, hailed the airline’s historic comeback on Friday by tweeting a photo of former company chairman JRD Tata standing on a tarmac in front of an Air India plane and a row flight attendants. in colorful saris.
The Tata family, he said, had big plans to restore Air India to its status as one of the most prestigious airlines in the world.
Welcome back, Air India! he tweeted.
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Appeared in the October 9, 2021 print edition under the headline “Tata to Buy Air India in $ 2.4 Billion Deal”.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/indias-tata-sons-to-buy-air-india-for-2-4-billion-11633715835
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
