Turkey requests purchase of 40 US F-16 fighter jets





Turkey asked to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets made in the United States and dozens of modernization kits for the planes it already owns, according to reports published in Greek and turkish press. News from the request, which has not been publicly confirmed by the US State Department, comes just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government planned to expand defense ties with Russia. The United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2019 after NATO ally Ankara purchased Russia’s S-400 air defense system. U.S. officials have said the Russian hardware poses a security threat to the technology included in the F-35 manufactured by Lockheed-Martin. Erdogan has increasingly sought to gamble on his relationship with Russia to gain concessions from Washington, but the current US administration has little. Last year, the Trump administration imposed limited sanctions targeting the Turkish government’s main defense production body. Sanctions block new US export licenses for Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), but exceptions can be made. The Biden administration has promised to add additional penalties if Ankara purchases additional major Russian equipment. Erdogan recently said his government would continue with plans to acquire additional S-400 units, defying Washington’s warnings. At the United Nations General Assembly summit last month, the Turkish president failed to meet with President Joe Biden, but the two are expected to meet face to face in late October at the G-20 summit in Rome. The ties between the two allies are at their lowest since the purchase of the S-400. US support for Kurdish-led militias in Syria amid the multinational war against ISIS has only made matters worse with Ankara, which views the fighters as terrorists and fears greater Kurdish autonomy. The latest multi-billion dollar arms request would likely go smoothly under normal circumstances, but Erdogan’s policies, including on national human rights, have met with unprecedented opposition in Congress. Lawmakers on both sides urged the Biden administration to take a stronger stance on Ankara, pushing it into a delicate balance with its NATO ally on the Bosphorus.

