Politics
Broom in hand at Dalit Basti, Priyanka is inspired by the Modi 2014 playbook after Yogi’s jibe
Text size:
Lucknow: Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seemed to have taken inspiration from Narendra Modi’s playbook when, armed with a broom, she arrived in the Indira Nagar area of Lucknow.
Priyanka, who was taunted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the viral video showing her sweeping a room while in custody in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, accused the BJP leader for disrespecting sweepers. She then resumed sweeping, alongside others safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) at Valmiki suffice.
It was a moment reminiscent of infamous Congressman Mani Shankar Aiyars, the famous 2014 teaser, who is said to have acted as a catalyst for widespread sympathy for Modi.
Aiyar said before the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha that “chaiwala” Modi would never become Prime Minister, but could sell tea at a meeting of Congress, a reference to the fact that the latter sold tea with his father as a child.
Modis’ past as a teaser then became a key part of the BJP’s campaign, which sought to portray Congress as elitist.
Millions of people sweep every day
The viral video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared on Monday, after her arrest by UP police while on her way to meet victims of Lakhimpur Kheri’s violence.
Reportedly filmed at the Sitapur Provincial Armed Police Guest House, the video showed her sweeping the room, which was said to have been dirty upon arrival. She was released and allowed to meet with the victims on Wednesday.
Asked about the video at an event in Gorakhpur on Friday, Yogi said: Janta unko isi layak banana chahti hai (people want to make her able to do this on her own).
Priyanka then reached Dalit suffice to Luv Kush Nagar to Indira Nagar on a surprise visit, where she visited the Valmiki temple and then mopped the floor.
Speaking to the media later, she said that the Yogis’ statement was anti-Dalit and anti-women ”. Cleaning the floor is no easy task. Millions of women do it for the sake of cleanliness. How can he say that? I came here to Valmiki temple to sweep the floor and change the mindset of yogis about cleaning floors. Millions of women and men sweep every day. Those who disrespect the sweepers will have to repent.
”
, #__ pic.twitter.com/Zd2ETKmFlx
– UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 4, 2021
UP Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said the Yogi government was afraid of Priyankas Durga’s avatar. Our leader has started the process of sweeping the BJP out of the state. He is unable to control law and order in UP, which is why he uses such language for Priyanka Gandhi with frustration.
(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)
Read also:You grow tea, I make tea: Modi sells his image of chai wala at the North Bengal rally
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/politics/broom-in-hand-at-dalit-basti-priyanka-takes-leaf-from-modi-2014-playbook-after-yogi-jibe/747906/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos