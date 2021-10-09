Broom in hand at Dalit Basti, Priyanka is inspired by the Modi 2014 playbook after Yogi’s jibe

Text size:

Lucknow: Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seemed to have taken inspiration from Narendra Modi’s playbook when, armed with a broom, she arrived in the Indira Nagar area of ​​Lucknow.

Priyanka, who was taunted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the viral video showing her sweeping a room while in custody in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, accused the BJP leader for disrespecting sweepers. She then resumed sweeping, alongside others safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) at Valmiki suffice.

It was a moment reminiscent of infamous Congressman Mani Shankar Aiyars, the famous 2014 teaser, who is said to have acted as a catalyst for widespread sympathy for Modi.

Aiyar said before the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha that “chaiwala” Modi would never become Prime Minister, but could sell tea at a meeting of Congress, a reference to the fact that the latter sold tea with his father as a child.

Modis’ past as a teaser then became a key part of the BJP’s campaign, which sought to portray Congress as elitist.

Millions of people sweep every day

The viral video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared on Monday, after her arrest by UP police while on her way to meet victims of Lakhimpur Kheri’s violence.

Reportedly filmed at the Sitapur Provincial Armed Police Guest House, the video showed her sweeping the room, which was said to have been dirty upon arrival. She was released and allowed to meet with the victims on Wednesday.

Asked about the video at an event in Gorakhpur on Friday, Yogi said: Janta unko isi layak banana chahti hai (people want to make her able to do this on her own).

Priyanka then reached Dalit suffice to Luv Kush Nagar to Indira Nagar on a surprise visit, where she visited the Valmiki temple and then mopped the floor.

Speaking to the media later, she said that the Yogis’ statement was anti-Dalit and anti-women ”. Cleaning the floor is no easy task. Millions of women do it for the sake of cleanliness. How can he say that? I came here to Valmiki temple to sweep the floor and change the mindset of yogis about cleaning floors. Millions of women and men sweep every day. Those who disrespect the sweepers will have to repent.

UP Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said the Yogi government was afraid of Priyankas Durga’s avatar. Our leader has started the process of sweeping the BJP out of the state. He is unable to control law and order in UP, which is why he uses such language for Priyanka Gandhi with frustration.

