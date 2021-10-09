Farmer on the verge of tears pleads with Boris Johnson over pig slaughter

Pig farmers were protesting outside the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this week. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau – PA Images via Getty Images)

A farmer made an emotional appeal to Boris Johnson, fearing he would have to throw his pigs in the trash due to the shortage of butchers at processing plants.

Kate Morgan urged the Prime Minister to have the courage to stand up and speak to us as activists demand the issuance of short-term visas for foreign workers.

She fears she will have to slaughter pigs on her East Yorkshire farm before the end of the month which would be a criminal as people are starving to death in the UK.

We are in the worst position British agriculture has ever known, Morgan told the BBC.

Johnson responded to concerns that more than 100,000 animals may need to be slaughtered by stressing that they were all destined to die anyway.

On the verge of tears, she said: We are doing our job. It is not the fault of the farmers.

It’s higher up in that food supply chain, and it’s a farmer who is emotionally upset.

We are struggling so much and all we ask for is help.

BBC News host Victoria Derbyshire asked: When do you need help? What is the deadline on this?

The farmer replied: We needed help three weeks ago, months ago.

The timescale is so critical. People are killing pigs now… we are personally a few weeks away from having to make this horrible choice, and it will destroy us.

The host asked: Why do you say that?

Morgan replied: applicable We don’t grow it to throw it away.

It is food waste. There are people starving in this country in the world

And our government is prepared to let us throw healthy protein in the trash, and that is criminal.

They tell the schools to stock up on food, but we are going to throw food in the trash.

It’s criminal. It’s so, so serious.

Together with his sister Vicky, Morgan is the second generation in his family to raise pigs near Driffield.

The farm has 1,700 breeding sows and sells around 90,000 pigs per year.

But she said the number of pigs leaving for processing has fallen 25% in the past 11 weeks.

The story continues

A government spokesperson said: We understand the challenges the pork industry has faced in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, labor shortages, access to CO2 and reduced exports to the Chinese market.

We are closely monitoring the market situation and working closely with the industry during this period.

The government has said it is encouraging the sector to make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers and said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is working to raise awareness among UK workers to career opportunities in food and agriculture.

He said Defra is also working closely with the Home Office to ensure there is a long-term strategy for the food and agricultural workforce.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

