It’s time for “serious politics,” says Rashid – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that Pakistan is going through difficult times; therefore, everyone needs to engage in serious politics to move this country forward.

“Now is not the time to criticize or humiliate yourself and it is the time to play serious politics. If we have done serious politics, then we will move this country forward,” he said. he declared, addressing a groundbreaking ceremony for a block in the Women’s Quarter. University, satellite city.

He said our politicians are looking to the West while the point is that politics is developing in the East.

He said that if a crisis arises in Afghanistan, it would spill over and affect Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has handled Covid-19 well and is also solving the Afghanistan problem in a better way,” he said.

Rashid said a National Security Committee meeting will be held later today (Friday), during which attendees will be briefed on internal and external challenges.

Without naming Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the minister said people who used provocative language against our institutions would fall flat on their stomachs.

He said that after October 22 there would be a change in national policy.

The next 120 days of Pakistani politics are extremely important, he said, adding that as the next general election approaches, there would be a new alignment of the PML-N and it would be split into three groups instead. of two factions.

To a question, he said the country was heading for elections and would run in the next elections under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The minister said inflation was on the rise in the country but Imran Khan’s government would manage to keep it under control.

Earlier he inaugurated a block at Women’s University, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi. He said he has established up to 25 educational institutes, even in the most remote areas.

I didn’t build squares, wherever I found space, I built a college on them, he said.

No girl would get an education while she was sitting on the floor in her town, he said.

He said the Nullah Lai Project would be inaugurated soon and he would quit politics to give the opportunity to others.

