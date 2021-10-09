Politics
EDITORIAL: Seeking Formal Links with the United States
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he had promised Chinese President Xi Jinping () that the United States would respect the Taiwan agreement, but did not specify what the agreement consisted of.
The US-Taiwan relationship is characterized by the provisions set forth in the Three Joint Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Law, the Six Insurance Companies, and the Taiwan Travel Law. Of these, only the three joint communiques represent agreements between China and the United States on the Taiwan issue, the others were instituted unilaterally by the United States.
The six assurances specifically represent a unilateral amendment by the United States to the terms of the third communiqué, intended to reassure Taiwan of its commitment to the nation in the absence of formal relations. One of the assurances is that the United States has not changed its long standing position on the question of sovereignty over Taiwan.
Biden might think he made an unspoken deal with Xi, but Xi likely interpreted Bidens’ comments as assurance that Washington would follow its so-called one-China policy.
This disconnection in US-Chinese communications over Taiwan has existed since the three joint communiques. For example, the 1972 First Communiqué is often cited by those outside of China as a mere recognition and not acceptance by the United States of the Chinese position that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain that there is only one China.
Since 1972, the United States has always maintained a position of strategic ambiguity on the question of Taiwanese sovereignty, and this has not changed under Biden. That’s why when Biden compared the U.S. commitment to Taiwan to her commitment to NATO in an interview with ABC on August 18, U.S. officials rushed the next day to clarify that Biden had misspoken. Likewise, when Biden spoke to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, he was simply speaking out of the blue and making no claims about the US-Taiwan relationship.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Bidens’ comments were a reiteration of previous US statements, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Some have argued that the United States cannot maintain strategic ambiguity over Taiwan any longer given an increasingly aggressive China. This fact is not lost on Washington, and it is why this year saw the formation of the Australia-UK-US security pact known as AUKUS, a historically significant Eastern Shield exercise, Large-scale Exercise 2021 and other major military exercises in the Indo-Pacific Region.
The US State Department also released a statement on Sunday saying that Washington is very concerned about the provocative military activities of the People’s Republic of China near Taiwan and that its commitment to Taiwan is rock solid.
The enactment by former US President Donald Trump on March 16, 2018 of the Taiwan Travel Act which enables high-level US-Taiwan exchanges demonstrates that there are voices in the United States calling for a more US-Taiwan relationship. strong, free from the self-imposed restrictions by the United States on this relationship as a result of the three joint releases.
The statements came at a time when the United States believed it would be beneficial to work with Beijing to counter the Soviet Union. Now that the Soviet Union is dissolved, China and Russia are on good terms, and China has become the greatest threat to the United States and the free world, why should the United States continue to be? bound by the press releases?
China has become an integral part of the global economy, but so has the United States. If Washington and Taipei established formal diplomatic relations, Beijing would not dare to sever ties with the United States in retaliation, it would be economic suicide.
Taiwan’s two main political parties should continue to seek areas where ties with the United States could be strengthened with the aim of eventually re-establishing formal diplomatic relations with Washington.
