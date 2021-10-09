Conservative MPs concerned about government inaction in the face of looming cost of living crisis | Supply chain crisis

Conservative ministers have privately expressed fears that the government’s inaction in the face of the emerging cost-of-living crisis will leave the country facing a nightmare by Christmas.

Boris Johnson has been accused by one leader of attempting to solve struggling supply chains by being optimistic and leaving companies to take over, while a second called the response an under- optimal so far.

Another said: This could all turn into an absolute nightmare for the public and for us, especially if over the next few months the economy experiences negative growth that we could have done more to prevent it.

Just days after a party conference speech, which was criticized for failing to mention the gas price crisis that has forced companies into bankruptcy, food shortages in some stores and the lack of carriers and Pig farmers, Johnson has appointed a new former Tesco chief adviser to executive David Lewis to try to resolve blockages in supply chains.

A government source said they are trying to avoid ending up in a spiral where several problems have escalated, saying: At the moment we don’t expect the shelves to be empty, but it may be that ‘There is only one brand of cranberry sauce on the shelves instead of five. But they added: They were just worried about the practicalities of the December 25 overrun.

It emerged on Friday that one in six adults in Britain said they had been unable to purchase essential food items in the past fortnight. The startling figure was released by the Office for National Statistics, which also found that 13% of adults said they had to wait longer to get prescriptions.

The Guardian also understands that the deal worth up to tens of millions of pounds to restart production at a CF Fertilizers plant in Teesside that produces carbon dioxide as a by-product is unlikely to be extended. Gas is a crucial part of making dry ice to keep food fresh, as well as in stunning animals before slaughter.

Ministers were supported by the restart of manufacturing at another factory in the region, run by Ensus, which supplies 40% of the country’s CO 2 supplies, with major sources indicating that there would no longer be a need for taxpayer funds to support CF fertilizers.

Along with concerns about food and oil, investment firm Scottish Friendly has found that households are expected to absorb on average at least 441 increases in energy and oil prices this winter.

Keir Starmer accused Johnson of preying on the poorest after the universal credit hike ended earlier this week, saying it came at the worst possible time as prices rose.

The Labor leader said: Whether it’s fuel or food, or energy prices, and it’s going to drive families and children into poverty and the government is going after the poorest at the end of the pandemic, it is so wrong.

Starmer said a Labor government would not have made the cut but the entire welfare system would be overhauled because, he said, it traps people in poverty.

A 1.25 percentage point hike in national insurance next year is also expected to add at least 254 more points to a median employee’s tax bill.

Conservative MPs have also voiced fears about a cap on energy prices that will undoubtedly increase significantly next spring, which could affect people tremendously. Dr Neil Hudson, a Tory MP and former veterinarian, said it was heartbreaking to hear farmers forced to slaughter healthy pigs, and added that the government should act now to end this food crisis. animal wellbeing.

As the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs lobbies for the level of English required by farm workers to be lowered, the Home Office is reportedly stubbornly stubbornly stubborn.