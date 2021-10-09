Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently met in Sochi to discuss military operations in northwestern Syria. While on the opposite side in Syria, before the talks, Erdogan nevertheless describes Turkish military cooperation with Russia as “of the utmost importance”, alluding to what the United States already knows: Turkey does not feel constrained by its responsibilities within NATO. She will not hesitate to follow the path closest to her interests, wherever she is: in the West or in Russia. The United States can learn something from this shrewd and shameless realpolitik.

In 2019, after years of holding the line between warm relations with Russia and the West, Turkey seemed to spell the end of its credibility within NATO, purchasing S-400 defense systems from Russian manufacture, turkey boot of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program. The White House issued a declaration on the decision claiming that the Turkish purchase made “continued involvement with the F-35 impossible” because “the F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence gathering platform.” However, officials such as Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) have been much more candid about the the implications of the purchase. “This is not a little muddle with this country,” he said. “They thumbed their noses at us and they thumbed their noses at their other NATO allies.”

United States sanctioned Turkey and urged Erdogan to reverse his decision. Erdogan doubled before the Sochi meetings: “It is not possible for us to reverse the measures we have taken. … It is very important for us to continue to strengthen Turkey-Russia relations every day.” Turkey has chosen its path. The United States should adjust its behavior accordingly and stop treating its alliances with NATO as sacrosanct when Turkey clearly does not see the relationship the same.

Turkey, despite the fact that it NATO’s second permanent military force, is heading to a point where it becomes a possible liability, instead of an asset. Without neglecting the points of tension in Syria and Libya, the most glaring flashpoint of a possible conflict is Turkey’s enduring commitment to defense of Azerbaijan against Armenia, by training Azerbaijani officers and providing military equipment. If a conflict did break out again, it would be between Turkey-backed Azerbaijan and Russia-backed Armenia, presenting the potential for Turkey to be, once again, at odds with the Russian military and d ‘call for help or assistance from NATO.

Even among NATO allies themselves, Turkey has fueled the flames of conflict, with Erdogan becoming increasingly aggressive in the Mediterranean. In 2020, Turkey ignored a UN-imposed arms embargo around Libya and responded with hostility to French patrols. Greco-Turkish tensions in the Aegean almost escalated into war the same year after Greek and Turkish frigates nearly collided on the drilling disputes, forcing the United States to step in and push for de-escalation and negotiations. Nonetheless, among these hostilities, Turkey has remained relatively unscathed from its NATO allies.

As Turkey continues to stoke the flames of ongoing tensions, the United States must make it clear that it will not fight Erdogan’s wars under NATO defense obligation if these disputes erupt at- beyond Erdogan’s control. The concessions and continued aid to American partners, just for the sake of being allies, is the reason why American allies like Turkey have abused and taken advantage of these indulgences and distanced themselves from American interests.

Covenants are not meant to be treated as sacred bonds of an alliance. They are trained to recognize parallel interests and to commit to jointly serving those interests. NATO was formed to support European nations who wanted to counter Moscow’s influence and power and provide a unified defense against the now dissolved Soviet Union. If those same NATO allies are now shamelessly flirting with Putin, the United States should adjust the scope of its obligation to those whose interests are opposed to American interests. The United States should rethink its perpetual European defense responsibility and stop serving allies like Turkey their cake on a platter so they can both have it and eat it too.

Natalie Armbruster is Research Associate at Defense Priorities.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.