PML-N to split into three parties, says Rashid – Journal





RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would soon split into three political parties.

The next 120 days are important in the country’s politics. Imran Khan will win the next general election and the PML-N will split into three parties, he said in a media interview after the inauguration of the new Rawalpindi Women’s University bloc.

We shouldn’t waste time blaming, instead we should be getting into serious politics, he said.

The Minister said: The crisis in Afghanistan is definitely going to affect us, so being a mature nation, we need to pay attention to recent developments in the world.

He said Imran Khan handled Covid-19 very well.

He admitted inflation had hit the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan would control it.

Tackling PML-N, Sheikh Rashid said those who criticize institutions are trying to make numbers. The saliva on the sky will fall on their faces. Pakistan is a great nation and its army is the best, he said.

Speaking of the women’s university, the minister said that her mission is to carry out development projects in the education sector in her life.

This month, Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the third university for women in Rawalpindi, Waqar-ul-Nisa University, he said.

He said that only 5,000 students study at a college in Dhok Hassu and Rawalpindi becomes the number one city in the country in terms of female student education.

He said the credit went to Imran Khan and Usman Bazdar.

He said that no one can defeat Rawalpindi because the girls in Rawalpindi are educated. It’s an honor for me that the daughter of a rickshaw driver in my town dominated CSS, he said.

Parliamentary Narcotics Secretary Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women’s University, Professor Anila Kamal, teachers and students, including the Director of Education, were present on the occasion.

Commenting on Leh Nullah Expressway, he said the project will be inaugurated in December.

Posted in Dawn, October 9, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650893/pml-n-to-split-into-three-parties-claims-rashid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos