Strengthening dialogue with Japan, says Xi

President discusses ties in phone conversation with country’s new prime minister

China and Japan are committed to advancing the building of a constructive and stable relationship for the new era as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the normalization of their relationship next year.

President Xi Jinping and newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the pledge during their telephone interview on Friday. Their phone conversation came after Kishida, leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected the country’s 100th prime minister on Monday.

Noting that Sino-Japanese relations face both opportunities and challenges, Xi said that maintaining and developing friendly cooperative relations between the two neighbors is in the interests of both countries and of their peoples, and is also beneficial for the peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world in general.

He appreciated that the new Japanese government attaches importance to maintaining high-level communication with China, and said Beijing is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with Tokyo and advance bilateral relations in the new era in the spirit of “taking history as a mirror and looking forward to the future”.

Xi called on the two countries to learn from the experiences and lessons of their relationship, and urged Japan to strictly adhere to the principles stipulated in the four political documents that underpin the bilateral relationship.

The two countries must take steps to implement the political consensus of “treating each other as cooperative partners rather than threats,” and properly dealing with major sensitive issues concerning history and the Taiwan issue, said Mr. Xi.

They should strive to manage their differences, allow their relations to develop in the right direction and safeguard the political foundation and the overall situation of bilateral relations, he added.

Xi stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen the exchange of experience in governance as well as the coordination of economic policies, and jointly maintain an open and fair trade and investment environment in order to develop a win-win cooperation. better by leveraging each other’s strengths. for mutual benefit.

They should also practice true multilateralism to serve the fundamental interests of each other as well as the common interests of mankind, he said.

Xi urged the two countries to work together to actively promote regional cooperation, coordinate efforts to face global challenges and maintain world peace, stability and development.

While congratulating Japan on its success in hosting the Tokyo Olympics, he welcomed the active participation of the Japanese delegation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

Kishida told Xi that in the current international and regional situation, Sino-Japanese relations are heading into a new era.

Japan is ready to work with China to learn from the history of bilateral relations, seize the 50th anniversary of next year as an opportunity and make joint efforts to promote the relations between the countries in the new era, did he declare.

Kishida also stressed the need to deal with the differences between China and Japan through dialogue.

Tokyo is ready to continue to intensify bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and to develop close communication and partnership with Beijing on major international and regional issues, including the response to COVID-19 and climate change, he said, adding that he looks forward to the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The two leaders agreed that their phone conversations were timely and very important. They also agreed to continue to maintain interactions and communications in various ways to guide the development of bilateral relations.