Boris Johnson is wrong, the UK cannot continue to fight for ever higher productivity





THE PM believes he is leading the UK into a world of high productivity, skilled employees and high wages – all presumably based on sophisticated technology as far as can be seen from his statements .

This is the complete opposite of what we have to do to survive on this planet. We need to make fewer artifacts and the ones we make need to be made to last. Each of us must be able to use the full range of our physical and mental attributes to maximize our personal contribution to society instead of being trained in a single capacity. We must strive to live economically and take care of our health and that of the environment.

To think that one can escape reality by invention is another pipe dream. Machines require energy, which can take many forms and is expensive to create and store. We have to adapt to use it in the most efficient way. Compare highway driving – selfish, unnecessary and stressful – to walking – always warm, often social and admittedly healthy but extremely efficient for your breakfast and therefore the planet’s resources. Iain WD Forde Scotlandwell I HEARD the acronym IPPR yesterday as we gathered for our SNP Voters Meeting in the parking lot of Falkirk Town Hall. My ears pricked up. I had already heard about this organization while reading Gavin Esler’s book, How Britain Ends: English Nationalism And The Rebirth Of The Four Nations. The Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) is a progressive think tank based in London and is an independent registered charity. In 2012, the IPPR published The Dog That Finally Barked: England as an Emerging Political Community. In it, the authors argued that an emerging English political identity could over time challenge UK institutions and practices more profoundly than anything in the so-called Celtic fringe, even the Scottish independence. IPPR research focuses on the disappearance of a British identity in England, with people increasingly identifying with an exclusively English identity. This is to be welcomed and exploited by the Scots in their quest for independence. Support for English nationalism and self-government on a more balanced decentralized regional basis would lead to better ‘leveling’ and a more equitable distribution of wealth and resources in England and a happier English electorate. It is clear that as the momentum for the reunification of Ireland gains ground and the economic realities created by the Brexit catastrophe become more and more crippling, Northern Ireland will gradually be assimilated to a Republic. united Ireland stronger and more prosperous. “British” ties with Scotland and England would eventually die out, giving the four nations peace and harmony. Dave finlay Falkirk Is the “Old Firm” rivalry bad for Scottish football in general, for the national team in particular and even for the Old Firms themselves? I think it can be. My thinking goes as follows. Firstly, much of the money available for Scottish football is controlled by the Old Firm and because they only have one main rival, when one falls behind there is pressure on this direction to quickly get back into contention. This often results in the purchase of ‘out of the box’ players largely sourced from outside Scotland, resulting in a net outflow from the Scottish game. Bringing in your own players is a time consuming and uncertain affair. That’s not to say that other Scottish teams aren’t looking for players from outside Scotland, but I guess this effect is proportionately much less. As for the national team, I remember a time when Old Firm players dominated the team. If you look at the current squad, very few of those players have come through an Old Firm academy. (The numbers I got for 24 of the current squad were Celtic with three, Rangers with 2, Aberdeen with 3, Queens Park with 2, and Partick Thistle with two.) I’m also old enough to remember when Scotland exported players, mainly to England, which resulted in a net influx of money into Scottish football. Compared to teams from other smaller European countries, the Old Firm’s performance in Europe has been relatively poor, despite their continued ability to qualify for these competitions. Didn’t their greatest success come when most of their players were brought up at home, along with a few other debauchery from other Scottish teams? Could this be due to the lack of competition from other cash-strapped Scottish teams? I have deliberately ignored the sectarian aspect of the Old Firm, although this probably fuels the pressure on managers to keep up to date with their rivals. Is there a way out of this situation? There are, and that would involve adequately rewarding teams for producing their own talent. RWM E Ayrshire So Ibrox should have been sold? I have never been able to understand the GERS figures. Richard Easson Dornoch

