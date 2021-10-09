Imran strives to get country out of economic crisis: CM – Journal





SWAT: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said here Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader in the country with the ability and determination to pull the country out of the economic quagmire.

He was addressing a public meeting in the Midyan Valley during his visit to Swat. Federal Communications and Post Minister Murad Saeed, MPs and MPAs from Swat were also present.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf initially formed its government only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, and that due to its better performance in the province, the party also came to power in the center, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad. Cashmere.

He said that based on its current performance, the PTI would also win the 2023 elections and form its governments in the center and in all provinces, including Sindh.

Mahmood accuses former executives of price hikes

The chief minister said they made the welfare of the masses top priority. He claimed that the current price hike in the country was due to the incompetence of previous leaders, who had broken their promises.

He said the provincial government was taking all measures for the welfare of the people. He said a plan worth 100 billion rupees had been approved for the supply of drinking water and other projects in all the divisional capitals of the province.

Work is underway on the Kalam International Cricket Stadium, which will provide sports facilities for young people. The Health Card Plus program has been launched whereby every family in the province can receive free treatment of up to 1 million rupees, he said.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government is also working on other important projects, including food cards and education cards. He said the province’s poor would receive a free ration through the food card on a monthly basis, while financial assistance would be given to deserving students for their expenses through the education card.

He said the government has completed user-friendly projects such as the BRT and Phase I of the Swat Highway, while work is underway on major projects such as the Chakdara-Dir Highway and the Lift Canal of the right bank of Chashma. He said these projects would make the province a hub for commercial and industrial activities.

The chief minister called food security an important part of their priorities and said the provincial government was working on projects such as CRBC and Gomal Zam Dam to ensure food security.

With the completion of these projects, millions of acres of barren land in the southern districts will be made cultivable, he said.

He said work on Phase II of the Swat Highway would start in December of this year.

Posted in Dawn, October 9, 2021

