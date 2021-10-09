Amit Shah – Mysuru today

Prime News, National (Gandhinagar), October 9: – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be “re-elected” in 2024, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. Addressing a function at Pansar in Gandhinagar District, Shah said no other leader in the world has achieved the feat of being continuously elected for 20 years.
“Yesterday Narendra-bhai completed his 20 years in public service. So far, no leader in the world has achieved this feat of being elected continuously for 20 years and serving people continuously for 20 years, ”he said.
“In democratic countries, where people can change their elected representatives, you will not find a single leader who has served continuously for such a long time. Narendra Modi took office (as Chief Minister of Gujarat) on October 7, 2001, and yesterday was October 7, 2021. He is now Prime Minister and will be elected again in 2024 ”, Shah said.
The Union Minister, who represents Gandhinagar at Lok Sabha, was on a one-day visit to Gujarat.
After inaugurating a tea stand run by a women’s self-help group at Gandhinagar station, he reached the village of Pansar near the town of Kalol to inaugurate a primary health center.
The Union Minister of the Interior also organized an inauguration ceremony for a project to embellish the lake in Pansar. During the next function he launched 143 small projects worth Rs 11 crore. (MR, Inputs: Agencies).