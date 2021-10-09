Giri Prasta Regent welcomes President Jokowi to South Kuta





BADUNG, RadarBali- Badung Regent, I Nyoman Giri Prasta welcomed the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, a series of working visits (kunker) to Bali to review a number of locations that will be used in the upcoming G20 2022 Summit, Friday (8/10). ) located at the Apurva Kempinski Hotel, South Kuta.

Also present to accompany the President, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Head of Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Paspampres, General Division Tri Budi Utomo, Special Presidential Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana, and Protocol Assistant, Press and Media Sector, Bey Presidential Secretariat and Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said in his speech that the review is one of the goals to ensure that multiple venues are used for the G20 summit. The province of Bali is expected to be the host in 2022.

As hosts, we want to serve well and we want to present the best. “I think Bali has a reputation and experience in hosting international events,” Jokowi said. According to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, the implementation of the G20 summit should be a showcase of Indonesia’s ability to control Covid-19, both from a health and economic point of view. So, we want to show the progress of Indonesia that we have made, we also want to show a showcase of the diverse and diverse culture of the nation, and at the same time we want to show the leadership of Indonesia in the preparation for the G20. , he explained. In addition, the President of the Republic of Indonesia also hopes that the control of Covid-19 will continue to be carried out jointly by the central government, regional governments and the people of Bali. I received a report this morning that 98 percent of Balinese received the first dose of vaccination and 79 percent received the second dose of vaccination. It is the implementation capital of the G20 in the future, he said. Meanwhile, Regent Giri Prasta confirmed that President Joko Widodo saw with his own eyes one of the venues that would be used for the G20 summit. Even all parts of the hotel have not gone unnoticed. We also accompanied earlier to see one of the Badung Regency hotels. “Mr. President looked directly at the beach and then he will make a decision about this place,” said Regent Giri Prasta. The Badung Regent added that the implementation of the G20 Summit is a reflection of Bali tourism and that the Badung Regency in particular is ready. Even now, domestic tourists have visited Bali a lot. This shows that we are ready before the opening of international flights on October 14 and we have also coordinated with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, regarding the opening of international tourism, he concluded. (rba)

