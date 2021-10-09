Boris Johnson’s day of accounts draws near as he dodges responsibility Yorkshire Post Letters





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson’s leadership is increasingly under scrutiny. I have to hand it over to Boris Johnson, he has a tremendous talent for blaming all nations for many evils on others. It’s a curious twist on one of the key elements of responsible governance, or in its case, my government is not responsible. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.051%"/> It was Boris Johnson preparing his opening speech at the Conservative Conference. I thought it had reached a zenith of absurdity earlier this year when, in Borisland, the problems in Northern Ireland were of course clearly the fault of those pesky EU bureaucrats, not his own fault. I should have been better informed. Boris is like his supposedly beloved buses, just wait a bit and a few more will come at once. So now it is obviously the fault of the haulage companies that we have such supply problems, and undoubtedly the pig farmers for telling such pigs? It is very easy for a man without principles and convictions to constantly change his tone, to blame everyone, but never himself. There will be an account for this reckless leadership style. I just hope, for the good of all of us, that it will come quickly. From: Dr O Sykes, Liverpool. THIS Brexit-Tory government is perhaps defined more than anything by its appetite for sound bites rather than for concrete action. Michael Gove continued that tradition this week by saying that leveling up means four things. We want to strengthen local leadership to drive real change. We will raise the standard of living, especially where it is lower. We will improve public services, especially where they are weaker. And we will give people the resources to increase the pride they feel in the place where they live. Everything is fine, but why not add something about motherhood and apple pie as well for the sake of completeness? Basically, Mr. Goves’ list is yet another empty set of promises we’ve heard before. This is not about actually addressing the real regional disparities that the race to the top might be supposed to address if it is to mean anything. In contrast, the 2010-15 coalition government at least talked about rebalancing the economy and introduced initiatives like the Northern Powerhouse. Meanwhile, EU regions are in line for huge support like that which northern regions like South Yorkshire and Merseyside once enjoyed to advance their development. Once again, the Brexiteers show they are all talking. Apart from increasingly overused slogans, they really have nothing to offer. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive member-only offers, and get access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

