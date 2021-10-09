Integration of emergency assistance lines in KP on an anvil – Journal





PESHAWAR: The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), the government’s official provider of IT and telecommunications services, is working on a plan to integrate all emergency helplines from various government departments into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the emergency helpline offered in Pakistan (PEHEL-911).

Documents available with Dawn show that the PEHEL-911 is set up under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is intended to provide a single, universal emergency hotline to the population.

A meeting chaired by the Home Secretary discussed the contours and financial and technical aspects of the proposed national helpline on September 10.

The meeting was informed that the Prime Minister has approved Rs 300million for the project, while the finance division will provide additional funds if the need arises.

Initiative taken on PM orders

The meeting decided that the National Telecom Corporation (NTC) would be responsible for providing technical support to provincial governments, while provinces would organize funds from their own budgets to establish and operate their control rooms for this purpose.

The NTC will only provide technical support when necessary in accordance with its rules and policies, read the minutes of the meeting.

In light of the decisions of the meetings, the administrative department of the KP allocated a hall and eight rooms located on the first floor of the Mian Rashid Hussain block of the civil secretariat here at the department of internal and tribal affairs for the establishment of the PEHEL-911.

The Department of Home and Tribal Affairs also notified an eight-member steering committee for the creation and operationalization of the control room.

The ToRs of the committees said they would coordinate with the NTC and the National Information Technology Council to develop effective call response mechanisms and oversee civil works and renovations to the control room and control room. provincial infrastructure and technical requirements to be executed by the NITB and NTC for the operationalization of the project.

The steering committee held its first meeting in the provincial capital recently and decided that the NTC would also present an appropriate plan for the integration of all operational emergency helplines operated by Rescue 1122, Rescue 15 and the Authority. Provincial Disaster Management.

The meeting was informed that approximately 3,000 calls were received daily by the National Roads and Highways Police, 600 by Rescue 1122, 800 by the PDMA and 1,000 by the Police Department.

According to the documents, the PEHEL-911 will help alert and mobilize all relief agencies at the federal and provincial levels to facilitate citizens in distress.

The NTC has plans to set up a cloud-based PEHEL-911 call center to be based in Islamabad with backup at the Lahore data center.

In the first phase, 100 call center agents will be deployed in the Islamabad control room, while upon completion of the second phase, 1,000 call center agents will be expected to handle around 400,000 calls daily. according to preliminary data collected from the provinces.

The document states that a single call center agent should handle around 60 to 70 calls per day.

Also in the first phase, the PEHEL project will be implemented in a centralized mode, linking the existing helplines in Islamabad, the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The helpline will be connected through management networks, software and telephone lines.

Following the successful implementation of the project, all distributed helplines will be merged with the PEHEL-911.

The document also showed that the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had already assigned the code 911 to the proposed helpline, while the tests with the mobile phone companies had also been finalized.

Posted in Dawn, October 9, 2021

