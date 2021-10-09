Congress Renames Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pratigya” Gathering of Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi to “Kisan Nyay” Gathering





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Highlights Congress stepped up attacks on Modi government for failing to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni The rally will take place in Varanasi Ashish Mishra was invited to appear before police on Friday, but he did not do so New Delhi: Congress renamed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “Pratigya” gathering to “Kisan Nyay” gathering. The rally will take place in Varanasi tomorrow at 11 a.m. and the general secretary of Congress will speak about it at Jagatpur Inter College. A poster of the event was shared by the UP Congress Twitter account listing three basic demands, including the removal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra, the immediate arrest of all defendants involved in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and the repeal of the three agricultural laws. Priyanka Gandhi said on Thursday that justice had yet to be served and that she would continue to fight for it. “Justice is a right in a democracy and justice is yet to be served. Each eyewitness identified MoS Home’s son and said he was involved in the case. The Union Minister must resign to ensure an impartial investigation, ”she said. Attacking the BJP government, she said all affected families she encountered in the violence-stricken neighborhood were demanding justice. She also claimed that the police are used to arrest opposition leaders but not to arrest the accused. A congressional delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the family of deceased farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 6. A total of eight people, including four farmers, died in the October 3 violence with Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organization of several farmers’ unions, alleging that Ashish Mishra Teni’s convoy mowed down farmers and also attacked the SKM chief Tajinder Singh Virk trying to execute a vehicle on him. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s claims by saying that he was not present at the location where the incident took place. Union Minister Ajay Mishra also called his son “innocent” and said he would appear before Uttar Pradesh police today to record his statement. Regarding his son’s absence from the Friday summons, Mishra said he was “not well”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/congress-renames-priyanka-gandhi-s-pratigya-rally-in-pm-narendra-modi-s-varanasi-to-kisan-nyay-rally/822011 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos