Northern Powerhouse Rail delay is Boris Johnson’s last big train theft, Tom Richmond
After spending days hoping there would be a major announcement in the PM party conference speech, it has become just another of the stupid slogans to recycle and regurgitate.
Johnson may think that’s clever, but a careful critique of his language might conclude that this historic project is, in fact, no further advanced than it was two years ago.
This late-June column listed nine previous speeches where Johnson had allegedly pledged to transform rail services between northern cities as part of a social mobility revolution.
Johnson’s speech on Wednesday is the 10th of its kind, but the phraseology was a bit different from that of June 28, 2019, when he told Tory activists in Exeter (don’t ask) that I want to be the prime minister responsible for the Northern Powerhouse Rail.
Geography is clearly not being taught in Eton or, if it is, very badly after PM’s rambling rant on leveling this week involved a twisting hike over the village of Stoke Poges in South Buckinghamshire.
But the point is serious because new historical data from think tank Onward reveals for the first time how many jobs are accessible by car and public transport in each region of the UK, exposing a shocking transport gap between the North and South.
Workers in cities like Halifax and Mansfield, known as leveling strongholds, can achieve half as many public transport jobs as Aldershot and Horsham, despite similar populations and job markets. In London, public transport nearly quadruples residents’ local access to employment.
As lead researcher James Blagden reports: Outside of southern England, poor public transport holds back opportunities and growth. Improving connectivity within urban areas and between inner cities and peripheral towns will be key to the success of the upgrade.
Yet this will not happen until it is recognized that the capacity of the rail network needs to be increased so that faster and greener trains can run more frequently and, therefore, enable workers of all ages and of all abilities to access employment and training opportunities.
It is also imperative that the HS2 be fully completed, including the eastern section to Leeds, so that there is a chance, in this era of climate change, to move more freight by rail rather than road.
However, the Prime Minister’s silence was worrying as he chose not to mention Britain’s biggest construction project in his opening speech.
And it comes back to this central point. Even though Boris Johnson seems emboldened by a weakened Labor opposition, he cannot continue to rule by slogan if he is serious about Northern Powerhouse Rail becoming the symbol of leveling rather than another big political-type train theft.
IM is looking forward to the next series of Great Railway Journeys which will feature the adventures of Michael Portillos from the Tees to the Humber.
He was unmistakable filming at Beverley last weekend in his bright red pants and even more garish orange long coat as he waited for service from the North.
Yet given that he is credited with saving the Settle to Carlisle line when the Minister of Railways, and such an enthusiast of train travel, let’s hope his insight will be used by Grant Shapps, the current Secretary of Railways. Transport, to further improve services here.
EVEN though Rishi Sunak remains the popular choice to succeed Boris Johnson, and has gone out of his way to present himself as a low-tax Brexiteer to loyal Tories, he has a real rival in Liz Truss, the new Minister of the United Nations. Foreign Affairs.
Despite her previous record and never forgetting her paltry response to the 2015 Yorkshire Christmas floods, she will make a virtue of her decision to oppose the hike in national insurance to fund the NHS and social care.
Likewise, Truss, who grew up in Leeds, will emphasize his remarks on food shortages, saying Boris Johnson should not be responsible for what happens in stores in a free enterprise economy.
And while both positions will polarize opinion, remember that the only electorate that will matter when there is a leadership contest is the Tory members who, for now, hold Truss in higher esteem than Sunak and will continue to do so if there is a real winter of discontent in the weeks to come.
Can you help? The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, was presented as the King of the North by both BBC’s Andrew Marr and Trevor Philips of Sky News, in talks last Sunday to coincide with the Tory Conference.
Why? What did he do to deserve this nickname and does his kingdom understand this side of the Pennines or not? It would have been much better if both channels had presented Burnham as the man who wants to replace Sir Keir Starmer as the Labor leader and who thinks he can do a better job.
FINALLY, words like bravery and courage are frequently overused, especially in sports commentary. For their true definition, I refer you to Rob Burrows’ incredibly honest book, Too Many Reasons to Live, about his career in the rugby league and his battle with motor neuron disease.
Until now, I have never really appreciated his bravery in facing mountains of men almost twice the size and his courage in facing his incurable disease. Read the book and help the MND association, you will see what I mean.
