SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – National T20 Cup





SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of National T20 Cup match between Singh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They will face each other for the second time this season of the T20 National Cup.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Details:

The 25th T20 National Cup match will see Sindh take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Preview:

Sindh will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second time in the twenty-fifth game of this season’s T20 National Cup.

Sindh are currently placed at the top of this season’s T20 National Cup points table while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently placed in fourth place in the points table.

Sindh have played eight games this T20 National Cup season where they have won five games while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played seven games this season where they won four games.

The last time they met this season, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by 6 wickets.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 35 ° C on match day with 34% humidity and a wind speed of 14 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Pitch Report:

The Gaddafi Stadium is a hitting-friendly surface and should help the hitters once again here. The Pacers can get help around the second half of the game, while the spinners can come in handy in the middle.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 182.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The team that hits the second has some excellent records here. They maintained an 80 win percentage on this field.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 probable XIs:

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (week), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan

Bench: Mohammad Taha, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan, Israrullah, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris (week), Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Muhammad Amir Azmat

Bench: Maaz Khan, Mohammad Imran, Adil Amin

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Sharjeel Khan is a left-handed drummer from Sindh. He crushed 25 points in the last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Rizwan is a right-handed goalkeeper-beater from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He only scored one point in the last game against Sindh but can score big in the next game.

Iftikhar-Ahmed is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed pitcher for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He scored 9 points in the last game against Sindh.

Sahibzada Farhan is a right-handed drummer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He scored 45 points in the last game against Sindh.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan

Vice-Captain Iftikhar-Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan

Suggestion to play XI # 1 for the SIN team vs KHP Dream11:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed

Drummers Sharjeel Khan (VC), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders Iftikhar-Ahmed, Anwar-Ali, Mohammad Wasim

Bowlers Rumman Raees, Imran Khan, Asif-Afridi

Suggested SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction to play XI # 2 for Team SIN vs KHP Dream11:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Drummers Sharjeel Khan (C), Sahibzada Farhan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood

Allrounders Iftikhar-Ahmed, Saud Shakeel

Bowlers Rumman Raees, Imran Khan, Asif-Afridi

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Expert Tips:

Mohammad Rizwan will be a great multiplier choice for the little leagues. Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel are the pics here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-3-3-3.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 25 Likely Winners:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to win this match.

