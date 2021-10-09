Politics
Coordinating Minister Airlangga accompanies President Joko Widodo to start distributing BLT PKL Rp1.2 Million: Okezone Economy
JAKARTA – Partisanship Government The sustainability of community businesses has been achieved through various programs that are part of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN). One of the programs aimed at small communities is the Cash Assistance for Street Vendors and Stalls (BT-PKLW) which provides cash assistance to micro-entrepreneurs (PKL and Warung Owners), which is channeled through POLRI and the TNI.
This program aims to alleviate the burden on people who run microenterprises, especially street vendors and stalls, for the impact of the implementation of PPKM level 4 in 141 regencies / cities in 28 provinces over the base of the Ministry of the Interior No. 27 and 28 in 2021.
The main objective of the BT-PKLW program, in addition to alleviating the burden on street vendors and stall owners who were affected by the implementation of PPKM level 4 during the pandemic, is also to encourage street vendors and traders to quickly regain their rights. feet as the pandemic situation improves. The beneficiaries of the BT-PKLW are the owners of PKL and Warung who have not received assistance from the Micro Business Productive Banpres (BPUM) program. Each beneficiary will receive cash assistance of 1.2 million rupees. This assistance is provided to 1 million street vendors and itinerant traders, until the end of 2021.
President Joko Widodo accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Governor of DI Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengkubowono X distributed the BT-PKLW directly to recipients in Malioboro region in Yogyakarta on Saturday 9/10.
The President also had a dialogue with the traders who received assistance and hoped that the BT-PKLW program would be really helpful in helping street vendors and stall owners start to recover after being affected for a long time. by the Covid-19 pandemic.
On this occasion, I officially inaugurate the start of cash assistance to 1 million street vendors and small stalls across Indonesia. The assistance was granted in the amount of 1.2 million rupees per person and initially started in the Malioboro region of Yogyakarta, the president said.
Joko Widodo in the midst of traders from the Malioboro region. With the disbursement of the cash assistance program through the BT-PKLW program, distribution was carried out simultaneously in 141 regencies / cities across Indonesia, carried out by TNI and POLRI, namely through Polres and Kodim conducted by Babinsa and Babinkamtibmas, using the system applications that have been prepared by TNI and Polri to maintain accountability and good governance of this program.
On this occasion, Coordinating Minister Airlangga also said that currently, the engine of economic growth has started to improve, in line with the pandemic situation increasingly controlled and supported by the increasing number of people vaccinated. Public confidence to carry out activities started to increase, so this had a good impact on the economy of the community, including the tourism sector which started to recover gradually.
Currently, Yogyakarta is still at level 3. In real terms, Yogyakarta is at level 2, but since there is one district which is at level 3, overall we will see a week in advance. For level 3, certain markets are allowed to open. Yogyakarta’s economic growth is also very good at 11.81% in the second quarter of 2021, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said.
