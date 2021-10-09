Kerala HC Sends Notice to Center on PM Modis Photo on Vaccination Certificate | Latest India News





The Kerala High Court sent notice to the Union government on Friday on a petition asking for the Covid-19 certificate without a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on it. Petitioner M Peter, a resident of Kottayam, argued that this vaccine certificate violates a citizen’s basic rights and requested a certificate without the prime minister’s photo. After submitting his plea, Judge PB Suresh Kumar ordered union and state governments to table their views in two weeks. The petitioner also produced vaccination certificates from various countries, including the United States, Indonesia, Israel and Germany, indicating that they carried all the necessary information, and not photos of their heads of government. The petitioner, a frequent traveler, also said he had to take the certificate with him to several places and that the prime minister’s photo had no substance, utility or relevance. If the government is firm, people may have the option of wearing the certificate without a photo. In the petition filed through attorney Ajit Joy, he said the fight against the pandemic is being converted into a public relations and media campaign and it makes it seem like it was a one -man show. He said he had every right to carry a vaccination certificate without the prime minister’s photo. The photograph is an unnecessary intrusion into the applicant’s private space. The central government or the prime minister cannot claim to have done anything in particular, but their duty, he argued in the petition. Previously, the Union government had defended its decision to include the photo in the certificate, claiming that the PM’s image as well as his words helped create general awareness and appropriate behavior for Covid. When a question was raised in the upper house two months ago, Minister of State for Health BP Pawar said the prime minister’s photo was ideal for promoting awareness. Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that monitoring appropriate behavior in Covid has emerged as one of the critical measures to prevent the spread of the disease, he said in a statement. written response justifying the photo. The photograph along with his words reinforce the message to raise awareness and emphasize the importance of following appropriate Covid behavior even after vaccination. It was done in the wider public interest, he said. But Congress and other members of the opposition deplored it.

