Money laundering, sugar scam: FIA deems Shehbaz’s response unsatisfactory – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday rejected PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif’s response to the money laundering and sugar scam investigation, calling it incomplete and ‘unsatisfactory.

The PML-N was quick to respond, saying the opposition leader in the National Assembly was not supposed to respond to the agency’s whims and fancies.

Mr. Shehbaz submitted his response to all FIA questions solely for legal reasons. He was not a general manager, director or shareholder of Ramzan Sugar Mills, so he had nothing to do with his business, Shehbaz legal adviser and PML-N deputy general secretary Attaullah Tarar told Dawn, after submitting the response of its clients to the FIA. provincial headquarters on Temple Road here Friday.

When asked about the money laundering accusations, Mr Tarar said they were baseless and frivolous, as neither the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nor the FIA ​​could prove anything in this regard before the courts. courts.

The FIA ​​is trying to give the impression that Mr. Shehbaz is not cooperating with them in the investigation, which is a blatant lie. Shehbaz and (his son) Hamza both cooperated with FIA investigators. Even when they were in Kot Lakhpat Prison they answered all questions from the FIA ​​and whenever they were summoned by the agency they appeared in person (before that), Tarar said and alleged that Imran Khan’s government wanted Shehbaz behind bars and therefore over his leadership this politically motivated case had been brought against him.

The NAB has already investigated Shehbaz and Hamza on the charges. The FIA ​​cannot investigate them on the same charges under the law, argued the PML-N chief. He said that Shehbaz during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab even caused huge financial loss to his own family’s sugar factories just to protect the rights of sugar cane farmers, which showed his intention.

On the other hand, an FIA official told Dawn that Mr. Shehbaz submitted an incomplete and unsatisfactory response to his questionnaire regarding the money laundering allegations in the sugar scam investigation.

Shehbaz responded to only one of 35 questions in which he claimed he had no role in the affairs of Ramzan Sugar Mills. My children and my wife are directors / shareholders of this mill, so you have to ask them to take care of its business, he said.

The official said the rest of the response was linked to irrelevant answers, as this case was politically motivated, it was an attempt to silence his voice and the FIA, especially the attitude of its manager de Lahore towards him was aggressive.

The father and son will appear in a special court (banking offenses) in Lahore on Saturday (today) for their bail extension in the case.

At the last hearing, the FIA ​​told the court that the suspects had not cooperated with the agency from day one, which was the main reason for the delay in completing the investigation.

The agency said Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by the suspects, was involved in high-profile financial fraud.

At least 57 fictitious bank accounts, used for money laundering, unearthed so far, opened in the name of 20 employees of this sugar factory in 2008 and closed in 2018, the FIA ​​said and added that Shehbaz, during his appearance in front of investigators, was unable to recall which son of him ran the Hamza or Suleman family business.

Suleman fled to the UK and Hamza was unaware of the millions of rupees transferred to his bank accounts, he said.

The FIA ​​had booked Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman under Articles 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 financial fraud, identity theft and forgery of the PPC and 5 (2) and 5 (3) criminal misconduct of the Law on the prevention of corruption and r / w 3/4 of the anti-money laundering law.

Posted in Dawn, October 9, 2021

