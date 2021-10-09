US President Biden to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan soon: Wendy Sherman





US Under Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman. Photo: File “We know that every country wants to have a phone conversation with the US president,” says Wendy R Sherman. adds a diplomat. Pakistan is making it clear to the US that it wants an expanded relationship

ISLAMABAD: US Under Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman said on Friday that she believed President Joe Biden would speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan soon, The News reported.

When interacting with a group of editors, the senior US diplomat said the Biden administration was well aware of Pakistan’s concerns over a bill before the US Senate.

“We have the idea that every country wants to have a telephone conversation with the American president. I’m sure this conversation will take place soon with Imran Khan.

Responding to a question, Sherman said, “I’m sure this contact will take place soon, so I don’t think it should mean anything else.”

“I don’t think there is any need to speculate further about not having spoken on the phone so far.”

Responding to a question on a bill introduced in September by 22 Republican senators targeting Pakistan, Sherman said: “We are receiving hundreds of bills; thousands of people are behind them but we are well aware of Pakistan’s concerns and are monitoring the situation closely ”.

Message from Pakistan to the United States

Pakistan sent a clear message to the United States that it is committed to forging a broad, long-term and enduring relationship rooted in economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the region.

Afghanistan was only one problem among many in their bilateral relations and the key was to have a process of regular and structured dialogue between them, which in turn was vital for promoting common interests and advancing shared regional objectives.

The United States underlined the importance of the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States and agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counterterrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation and regional connectivity. .

These views were brought up by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman during delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office a day earlier. Topics for discussion included Afghanistan, bilateral relations, and regional peace and stability.

Cold reception

In a revealing state of strained bilateral relations, Sherman, upon arriving at the Foreign Office, received a cold reception as she got out of her car, where instead of her counterpart, Foreign Minister Sohail Mehmood, she was received by a level mid-diplomat, DG Americas.

Diplomatic sources told The News the government was shocked by some of the statements Sherman made in India on Thursday before flying to Islamabad. His statements were viewed as “very critical and very undiplomatic”.

Sherman, while speaking in Mumbai, made it clear that the United States was not interested in a broad relationship with Pakistan, beyond Afghanistan.

“My visit to Pakistan has a very specific purpose and the United States does not see itself building a broad relationship with Pakistan and we have no interest in going back to hyphenated days (India and Pakistan). This is not where we are. This is not where we are going to be.

“My visit to Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan aims to ensure that Pakistan has the capacity to ensure the security of all, including that of India and the United States”, she declared in leaving India.

