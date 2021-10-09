It’s up to Imran Khan’s government to show us that forced conversion is a crime in Pakistan





The haunting clip of Reena Kumari Meghwar calling for help from the roof of the house of her alleged captors in Badin district of Sindh province sums up the horrors of forced conversions of young Hindu and Christian minority girls in Pakistan . In February of this year, Reena was reportedly kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam by her neighbor Qasim Khaskheli, who later forcibly married her. Reena is said to have attached Qasim to a rakhi as a child. Reena was rescued by police in July and sent to her parents by court order.

A Christian rickshaw driver from Faisalabad, Gulzar Masih, is fighting for custody of his 13-year-old daughter, Chashman, who was also reportedly forcibly converted and married to Muhammad Usman after her kidnapping. While police mentioned her age as 17 in the FIR filed by Gulzar, the nikahnama (marriage certificate) claims she is 19. The Lahore High Court, which dismissed the fathers’ petition, said in its order that Muslim jurists consider a child’s mental capacity. as of crucial importance when considering the issue of conversion, adding that there is no minimum age for conversion mentioned either in the Quran or in the hadiths.

Who should minorities turn to?

Reena and Chashman are not isolated cases. Forced conversion of girls from minority communities has increased in Pakistan in recent years. Countless families are still waiting for their daughters to return home. But they demand justice from a system that is stacked against them. From the police to the justice system, everyone looks away if the girl is underage, if she has been kidnapped, raped, and even if her so-called marriage certificate is forged. There is no justice to be found when faith is used as an excuse to persecute.

The much talked about anti-forced conversion bill that aimed to criminalize the act of forced conversion has now been sacrificed on the altar of religiosity. The bill, which has been in preparation since 2019, was rejected by the Ministry of Religious Affairs which said the bill was against Sharia law. Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the 18-year-old age clauses for conversion, appearance before a judge and a 90-day waiting period in the bill violated Sharia law and violated human rights. On two occasions in the Sindh assembly, the anti-forced conversion bill was not passed due to increasing pressure from religious groups.

Last month, the Council for Islamic Ideology invited Bharchundi Sharif’s infamous Pir, Mian Mitho, for a brainstorming session on the bill. The man who apparently ran the processing plant is called upon to decide how to end his activity. What a cruel joke!

Double language of Imran Khan

Speaking of cruel jokes, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who until yesterday believed that forced religious conversions are in fact anti-Islamic, now assures Islamic scholars that no new laws against Islamic principles would have been passed. promulgated during his reign. He is said to have made the promise during discussions on bills relating to forced religious conversions and domestic violence. Even Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, who called the forced anti-conversion bill against Islam while rejecting Pakistan’s amnesty offer, would be relieved to hear about the surrender.

More details on the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Ulemas were shared by Mufti Tariq Masood who claimed that Imran Khan called these bills sazish (conspiracy) but that there was nothing to fear . Mufti Tariq is the same person who once lured his followers to marry three widows / divorcees and hell find them underage as the fourth wife if he couldn’t find them a 16 year old girl then he would find two 8-year-old children or four 4-year-olds for them.

Imran Khan’s turnaround is hardly surprising given that he did not vote for the 2006 Protection of Women Act which amended the oppressive rape and adultery provisions of the Ziaul Haqs Ordinance Hudood. According to Khan, the government of General Pervez Musharraf (retired) had passed the bill to introduce an Islamic system made in Washington in the country. A girl up to the age of 18 has also been struck down in cahoots with the Council of Islamic Ideology. Although the Domestic Violence Bill, although passed by the National Assembly, did not become law as it was declared un-Islamic and its clauses contradicting social values ​​by the Council of the Ministry of Islamic ideology and religious affairs.

Before taking office, Imran Khan spoke to Hindu and Christian minorities and raised the issue of their abduction and forced conversion, and found it absolutely unacceptable that Hindu girls were abducted daily in Sindh and promised them equal rights. . Now he is simply proving that these were empty promises, because whenever he has the opportunity to do good to besieged minorities, his government runs to appease the religious right for political points.

Receive regular reports on minorities r blackmailed and oppressed, in particular the daily abductions of Hindus in Sindh. Absolutely unacceptable.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 7, 2014

Imagine the irony that the biggest defender of minority rights for the rest of the world does not want to lead these crusades at home.

Forced conversion is a human rights issue. Painting those who demand an end to this violation of rights as foreign agents trying to implement the Western agenda does not whitewash the fact that these conversions continue with impunity in this country. A law that sets a minimum age for conversion and criminalizes kidnapping and coercion is essential and will go a long way in declaring that Pakistan considers forced conversion a crime, unless we are wrong.

The author is a Pakistani freelance journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailanayat. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

