



Press play to listen to this article Turkeys ratification of the Paris climate deal this week came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s government was offered a guarantee of financial support in talks with France, Germany, the UK and two banks of development. Ankara’s parliament ratified the deal late Wednesday night, ending years of refusal to take the final legal step to join the international agreement to limit global warming it signed in 2015. It came after an agreement in principle to provide Turkey with financial support to clean up its issues, which was reached between Ankara and officials from France, Germany, the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation and of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, according to two people. who described aspects of the discussions. They would not confirm whether the governments themselves were the source of the funding, or the development banks. Details of the deal would be announced “in due course,” one said. The UK was also involved in the talks but was not a signatory to the deal. German State Secretary for the Environment Jochen Flasbarth called Turkey’s ratification “a very important step on which I have cooperated at length and intensively with our Turkish colleagues”. Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum met last Saturday with the British President of COP26, Alok Sharma, French Minister for the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili and Flasbarth. After those talks, Turkey announced a new target of “net zero emissions” by 2053, a specific date that may be due less to a detailed economic analysis of Turkey’s emissions trajectories than to the 600th anniversary of the fall of Byzantine Constantinople, now Istanbul, to the benefit of the Ottoman Empire. Empire. Turkey has not specified whether this target covers all greenhouse gases or CO2 only. Turkey withheld its legal assent to the climate agreement as leverage in a decades-long campaign to be considered a developing country under the 1992 United Nations climate convention. This would make it eligible for a share of certain climate funds. Turkey’s current status is in limbo, where countries have offered it an exemption from having to pay financial contributions, but it is officially part of the group of developed countries. Turkey’s ratification declaration said it would implement the Paris Agreement “as a developing country”. But one of the people who described the deal with European governments and banks said Turkey’s status under the convention would not change under the deal they made with Ankara. Germany had floated an agreement with Turkey as early as 2017, but with the United States at that time in the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement, Erdoan was not subject to the pressure of the great powers that he felt in the approach of the COP26 climate talks, which will start in Glasgow in just over three weeks. But with Joe Biden’s administration joining the deal this year, Turkey was the only G20 economy not to have ratified the deal. Only Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Iran and Eritrea remain outside. This article is part of POLITICSs premium political service: Pro Energie et Climat. Whether it’s climate change, emissions targets, alternative fuels and more, our specialist journalists keep you up to date on the topics driving the energy and climate policy agenda. E-mail [email protected] for a free trial.

