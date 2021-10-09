In Prime Minister Modi’s constituency, Priyanka Gandhi to announce “Pratigya Yatra” tomorrow





General Secretary of Congress and Head of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi, who has led opposition protests against violence in Lakhimpur, will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to launch sa Pratigya Yatra from October 10. During her visit to Kashi, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Baba Shrikashi Vishwanath, Maa Kushmanda and Baba Kal Bhairav ​​Darbar. After that, Priyanka will sound the polling bugle from the floor of Jagatpur Inter College, starting the Pratigya Yatra. The Secretary General of the Congress will also address a public meeting on this occasion. One of the oldest cities in the world, Varanasi, which is also considered the center of Purvanchal in political corridors, will witness the political and religious visit of the senior congressman. Speaking to the media on the issue, top congressional leader Ajay Rai said: On October 10, Priyanka of will first visit Baba Vishwanath and Kushmanda Devi in ​​Durgakund. After that, she will address the rally audience. It will be a mega rally in which more than 2 lakhs of people are expected to participate. Meanwhile, ahead of Priyanka Gandhis’ rally in Varanasi, party leaders are busy making arrangements for the rally and are leaving no stone unturned to make the rally a success. According to reports, Priyanka will make seven promises to the people from the stage and make sure to keep her words once the Congressional government is formed in the state. After taking political leadership in Lakhimpur, this will be Priyanka Gandhis’ first visit to Varanasi. In such a situation, there is also a lot of enthusiasm among the leaders of Congress. Apart from this, a yatra bus by the name of Hum Vachan Nibhayenge is also planned by the Congress party ahead of the UP 2022 polls. This Yatra bus will pass through 5 different parts of UP like Banaras, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Agra and Jhansi. During this time, the Congress Pratigya Yatra will cover a distance of over 12,000 kilometers and pass through all major villages and towns. This Yatra will be led by a designated panel of senior Congress leaders from the respective region. Priyanka Gandhi will highlight the Pratigya Yatra Congress by addressing a large public meeting held on the grounds of Jagatpur Inter College in Varanasi, after which this Yatra will also be released in districts like Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Agra and Jhansi during which Priyanka Gandhi will be seen attacking the government again. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

