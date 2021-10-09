Biden announces that hell is exposing his treacherous ass





As you’ve probably heard by now, Donald Trump really, really doesn’t want people to know what exactly he was doing on January 6, 2021, probably because it makes him look really, really bad. We know he feels that way because he responded to the House Special Committees inquiry into the events of the day like a caged wild pigeon frantically flapping its wings, shitting all over the place; because his lawyer has charged at least four of his lackeys to obstruct justice; and because he insisted that all documents detailing what he was doing before, during and after the attack on Capitol Hill must be kept under lock and key. In a letter sent to the National Archives on Friday, Trump wrote that the documents sought by the committee contain information protected by executive and other privileges, including, but not limited to, presidential communications, the deliberative process and privileges. lawyer-client, adding that he would claim the same privilege in the event of any future claim.

Only, as Trump knows or not, he is no longer president, and therefore he has no executive privileges to claim. Instead, there’s a new president in the White House, and this guy? Said documents go to Congress!

According to the Washington Post:

President [Joe] Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block documents from the House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, the White House said on Friday, likely sparking a legal and political battle. Trump claimed executive privilege by seeking to evade committee requests for details about Trump and the activities of his aides during the Jan.6 attack. But in the letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, the White House said Biden had determined that an assertion of executive privilege was not in the best interest of the United States.

During a White House press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden decision reflected the seriousness of the attack. The presidents are committed to ensuring that such a thing never happens again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations, Psaki said. The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of Trump White House documents provided to us by the National Archives.

Bidens’ decision came after Trump told four former advisers, according to Politico, not to comply with congressional subpoenas, and former White House strategist Stephen Bannon told the committee he would not would not respond to his requests for documents. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows and national security aide Kash Patel would engage with the committee, despite President Trump’s requests, according to the Post. While Mr Meadows and Mr Patel have so far engaged with the select committee, Mr Bannon has indicated he will try to hide behind vague references to the former president’s privileges, executives said. committees in a statement released Friday. The committee added that it was considering detaining Bannon for criminal contempt. (For his part, Bannon knows something about breaches of the law. In August 2020, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and money laundering for allegedly defrauding thousands of donors to the border wall. He pleaded not guilty and, understandably, was pardoned by Trump before being tried. Separately, in November 2020, Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter after suggesting that Dr.Anthony Fauci and the FBI director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.)

Bidens’ decision triggers at least a 30-day window for Trump to challenge the appeal in court before the documents are released, which he will no doubt do. On the Hill, members of the insurgency investigation committee pledged to take a hard line with anyone refusing to cooperate with the investigation. This is a matter of the utmost seriousness, and we must consider the full panoply of enforcement sanctions available to us, said Representative Jamie Raskin. And that means that criminal contempt citations, civil contempt citations, and the use of the powers of Congress have inherent contempt powers.

Nothing to see here, just the Trumps company receiving tens of millions of dollars in preferential treatment from Deutsche Bank while he was chairman

Seems like this is the sort of thing a President would try to avoid because he looks super corrupt, but not this guy! According to the Washington Post:

