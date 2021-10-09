The deadlock continues over three contentious issues





ISLAMABAD: There is a stalemate between the government and the opposition parties in the absence of a lack of communication on three major issues that must be resolved through dialogue and discussion.

These issues are the impending appointment of two members of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), the selection of a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairperson (or retention of the incumbent) and electoral reforms.

Two of these issues require consultations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while a nod is required from the Prime Minister to his team to take the initiative. start negotiations to build consensus on electoral reforms.

While the Prime Minister made it clear that he would not consult the leader of the opposition to choose or renew the president of the NAB, he had written him a letter for the choice of the two members of the ECP.

Shehbaz Sharif had rejected the names proposed by Imran Khan for the positions of members of the ECP. After that, nothing was done to move the process forward. No intermediary has so far been involved in the process, unlike what has been done for the smooth appointment of the Commissioner General of Elections and two members of the ECP in the past.

Regarding electoral reforms – including 72 amendments to the 2010 electoral law – the two sides had agreed to hold talks to reach an agreement, but no action has been taken in this direction so far.

It had been agreed that resolutions would be adopted by the National Assembly and the Senate for the establishment of a bipartite multiparty parliamentary committee, but this was not done. Once this process was in place, the government referred electoral reform projects by the National Assembly to the joint session of parliament.

It appears that the joint session may be called shortly in which the government will pass these and other bills, which had been delayed in the Senate due to opposition policy.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told The News when contacted that his party had not been approached by the government for concerns. negotiations on one of the critical issues at any level.

He said President Asad Qaiser briefly mentioned a dialogue but nothing credible had been done to that end. He said that as the government proceeded unilaterally, the opposition would challenge in a higher court the nomination of PCE members, electoral reforms and the selection or reappointment of NAB chairmen.

For the moment, the presidential ordinance inserting several amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) of 1999 is in the spotlight while the nomination of members of the ECP has taken a back seat.

The government has not entirely ignored the demand for consultations between the House leader and the opposition for the selection of the NAB chairman, but has indicated that it will be President Dr Arif Alvi and not the prime minister who Shehbaz Sharif would consult.

Abbasi said the NAO amendments were contrary to the spirit of the Constitution as well as the NAB law and that is why they were rejected by the opposition, all representative bodies of lawyers and civil society. He said that through the NAB changes, the government has tried to give its decisions and actions an NRO, something that cannot stand in a court of law.

The PML-N chief said the legislation had never been crafted by any government in the way it is now. He said successive governments have always spoken to the opposition to accommodate their point of view and when a consensus emerged, proposed laws were passed smoothly. The passage of the Election Law is a classic example to prove this point, he said. All major political parties have rejected electoral reforms and amendments to the NAB law and have announced that they are challenging them in a higher court.

