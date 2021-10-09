President Jokowi urged to fire 2 KPK leaders for ethics violation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A number of academics have urged President Joko Widodo to fire two leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission who violated ethics, namely Firli Bahuri and Lili Pintauli Siregar. They assess ethical violations committed by management PCN be a bad sign of the decline of state ethics. A professor at the University of North Sumatra, Ningrum Sirait questioned Jokowi’s silence and withdrawal regarding the application of ethics at the KPK. “Pak Jokowi is already in his second term, you Nothing to lose. Why don’t you do something remarkable (extraordinary) who allows us to respect you? “Ningrum said in the webinar” Anomalies in the Enforcement of Ethics in State Administrators: A Case Study of the KPK “, quoted in a written statement, Friday, October 8, 2021. Ningrum refers to the cognitive psychology of corruption research by Kendra Dupuy and Siri Neset of the CHR Michelsen Institute. In the research, it is indicated that organizations that allow ethical violations or that are inconsistent in the application of sanctions will experience ethical breaches or Ethical dissipation. If ethical violations are allowed to continue, Ningrum said, this could become a new value in the organization. In other words, the values ​​and behavior of the organization as a whole will violate the ethics of the company. Ningrum also admitted that she was very concerned if the ethical discoloration occurred in Indonesia, with the case of ethical violations at KPK as the trigger. “If this is allowed to continue, people forget what the real size is and who. Are we all going to be the sick society?” he said. Ningrum highlighted the conscience of KPK officials, including the supervisory board of the anti-corruption commission. He considered that they could be considered as supporters of crime if they allowed the KPK to degrade morally. “KPK Commissioners and Supervisory Board, does your heart read when you see this condition? Ningrum said.

