If Trump wins in 2024, then who threatens democracy?





Donald Trump at a rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25. Photo: Ben Gray / Associated Press

But what if Donald Trump wins? I refer here to the widely circulated Washington Post essay by Robert Kagan, a neoconservative expert associated with the Brookings Institution and the Council on Foreign Relations, warning that we are already in a constitutional crisis due to the certainty that Mr. Trump and his constituents reject his defeat in the next election in 2024 and trigger the worst crisis since the civil war.

The alternative outcome is not mentioned thanks to a giant loophole that exists in half of the mindscape of the Americas and in the mindscape of 99% of the media. Mr Kagan is relying on oversimplification, but we would be foolish not to see the risk of civil unrest and legal shenanigans so high no matter who loses in 2024. Downtowns have been barricaded on the eve of the race of 2020, not against anger and aggrieved Trump voters. Rural riots are hardly a thing. It was in very blue areas that local officials feared mass violence if the elections did not go as the Democrats wanted.

Ask yourself these questions: What was the voting rights Kabuki of the past eight months, regarding a House bill with no chance of becoming law, if not to create talking points to delegitimize future election results? Joe Biden, premeditatedly, falsely hid behind the claim that his son’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Would he somehow transcend Hillary Clinton and resort to the same dodge if he lost to Mr. Trump? Why did MSNBC just give Rachel Maddow a new $ 30 million a year contract until the 2024 election? As punishment for his relentless and uncritical flogging of the collusion story?

You cannot analyze the realities that you refuse to see. Take a recent podcast with Democratic campaign guru Joe Trippi who borders on neurotic. He is alarmed not because 75% of voters say they fear for the future of democracy, but because Republicans say so, because in his mind only Democrats are allowed to feel that democracy is threatened (on the part of Republicans, of course).

Listen to almost any podcast from David Axelrod or David Plouffe, former Obama managers or one of their professional relatives. All are talking about the Russian hoax, which consumed three years of the country’s life, as if it never happened. The Mueller Report, several Justice Department Inspector General reports, now Durham’s two indictments are missing from their universe even as half of America is riveted by the story they tell of one of the most important political dirty tricks in history.

At least one can find Republicans bemoaning Mr. Trumps’ post-election antics; on paper, there is a possibility that one could be appointed to a position. Such a possibility does not exist on the Democratic side, for an obvious reason: to criticize the hoax of collusion would be to cut oneself from the institutional sauce train of the entire Democratic and media establishment, since all are involved, at the same time. except for a handful of left-wing journalists who are considered eccentric for seeing what they have in front of their eyes.

Remember, it was Stacey Abrams, not Donald Trump, who invented a successful modern career model by rejecting the legitimacy of his electoral defeat. Mr. Kagan’s blind spot is the way in which our national establishment has disempowered itself as a defender of the constitutional and democratic standards that he now calls on it to defend. What the public is seeing are liars and frauds all over the place. More alarmingly, to a certain section of the public, Mr. Trump appears as a man making his lie and his fraud in the face of the lie and the fraud of a near-monolithic establishment. Indeed, a disturbing historical question could cross the minds of these last Americans who have not yet lost theirs. Is it worse to have a leader whose lies and conspiracy theories are refuted by the entire establishment? Or is it worse to have one whose lies and conspiracy theories the establishment reflexively adopts and echoes?

I do not know the answer. It would obviously be better if the question never arose. It would be better, I think, for Donald Trump to patriotically announce that he will not participate in the 2024 election, because he has become too much of an incitement to too many people.

Mr. Kagan and many others refuse to see the full picture. Mr. Trump and his supporters are not the only authors of our mess. Rewrite the last five years without collusion fraud in Russia and lived in a different world. Not to admit so much is gross intellectual dereliction, and here’s one more: If any of Mr. Trump’s disapprovalers really cared about eliminating the fury of 2024, it would pay off to confuse the staid tropes that inhabit so many. voters. All it would take is for Democratic leaders and the media to approve the Durham inquiry, which is of course a huge demand due to the personal and career cowardice that should be overcome in the process.

Glenn Younkin is pressuring Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Photo: AP

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Published in the print edition of October 9, 2021.

