No more problems for Boris Johnsons plans to reshape economy as auto industry calls for help

Boris Johnson has made it clear he wants to use the current supply chain crisis to reshape the UK economy, but companies warn he risks breaking it this winter as staff shortages continue to cause problems major in many sectors.

The latest figures show wages are rising for newcomers as the government seeks to end reliance on “cheap” foreign labor. But a number of sectors have reported serious problems due to the impact of the pandemic and Brexit, including fuel shortages over the past fifteen weeks.

The auto industry told PoliticsHome it expects the production disruption to continue until 2022 and has called for government help. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said bringing more new vehicles to market is “essential to achieve net zero, boost exports and safeguard UK jobs”, and calls for targeted rate relief, to holidays or credit programs.

Mike Hawes, its Managing Director, said: “The global semiconductor shortage is the biggest challenge facing the UK auto industry today, with production and the new vehicle market being hit hard.

“Manufacturers and suppliers are also grappling with rising costs for raw materials, logistics and energy while managing ongoing supply chain disruptions.

“Companies are doing everything they can to keep factory lines running and the market supplied, but it is likely that this problem will affect the industry until 2022.”

In his conference address this week, the Prime Minister conspicuously failed to mention supply chain issues – which have seen oil service stations in parts of the country run dry, a fortnight after ministers have claimed that things would return to normal in a few days.

Johnson praised business, markets and capitalism from the Manchester stage, but resisted calls to expand visa programs to help address issues such as the lack of slaughterhouse butchers, which can lead to a massive slaughter of pigs.

He warned that it was not his job to “fix every problem in business,” adding that the government cannot “fix and fix” every problem in the supply chain.

But consumers lack the Prime Minister’s faith that the supply chain will repair itself in time for Christmas. The public, frightened by empty supermarket shelves, has already started stocking up, with Iceland reporting sales of frozen turkeys up 409% year-over-year, while M&S said sales frozen Christmas food soared 500%.

There is no sign of a near-term resolution to the truck shortage, as only a handful of the visas offered by the government to foreign drivers have been used. Meanwhile, more and more industries are warning of problems ahead.

One of the UK’s largest canteen vendors on Friday ISS written to schools advising them to stock up on lunch to ensure children are properly fed during the winter, warning of problems of food supply, packaging and distribution and adding that the problem will get worse and is expected to continue until at least February. “

UK dairy farmers say they dumped tens of thousands of liters of milk because no driver showed up to pick it up, with the Food and Drink Federation saying that ‘businesses operating across the entire supply chain UK farm-to-fork food and drink is struggling. for lack of available labor ”.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the group, told PoliticsHome: “In the absence of short-term measures required by the government to boost the supply of labor, much will depend on the resilience of supply chains of companies. individual businesses and shopper behavior in stores.

“This means that the outcome of what is and is not available at Christmas will be very unpredictable.”

He said in communities further from distribution centers, this “could mean hundreds of products are not available when people come in to shop for Christmas.”

The latest data shows that 94% of hospitality companies experience widespread supply chain problems, which creates a “perfect storm” when combined with staff shortages and rising costs according to one industry group.

Tony Sophoclides of UK Hospitality told PoliticsHome: “Supply issues compound pre-existing staff shortages issues, which virtually all hospitality companies face – there is a 10% vacancy rate in the industry, which equates to approximately 188,000 unfilled positions.

He added: “It’s hard to know what Christmas will look like this year. In the absence of a short-term solution, it is highly likely that staff shortages will persist, and while the supply chain and delivery shortages appear acute enough to warrant urgent action, the sentiment conveyed earlier in the food chain does not inspire optimism.

Continuous news about supply chain issues prompted Johnson to hire former Tesco CEO Sir David Lewis as the government’s new supply chain adviser, with a mission to resolve current issues and anticipate where new ones might arise.

The Prime Minister’s conference speech suggested that the worker shortages show that everything is going according to plan – the current difficulties were the result of a “giant wake-up” in the economy after the pandemic; it’s all part of the goal of rebalancing the labor market now that Britain is out of the EU and controlling migration.

“This is the direction in which the country is going: towards an economy with high wages, high skills, high productivity and, yes, therefore, low taxation,” he said.

But behind the rhetoric, economic storm clouds are gathering; not least in the form of a growing gas crisis, with 1.7 million customers having already seen their energy business collapse, and more are expected to decline as wholesale prices reach their highest levels on record.

According to the National Grid, the risk of power outages is the highest in five years and there could be “significant price spikes”, backed by Ofgem which warned that bills are expected to rise this winter.

Studies have shown that the UK’s productivity has historically been lower than that of other countries with similar high levels of immigration such as Germany and America.

“Migration is only a small part of this,” said Alan Manning, a professor at the London School of Economics who previously chaired the government’s Migration Advisory Board. “I don’t think this boosterism is going to transform anything,” he told the Financial Times.

Solving the UK’s productivity problem has been a priority for all Prime Ministers for years, and economists are unsure whether tougher migration rules will help wage growth.

Johnson is “right that resetting the UK’s economic strategy is the task we face,” wrote Torsten Bell, Managing Director of the Resolution Foundation.

“Yes, we need to tackle sectors where few labor market rules and almost non-existent enforcement have combined with readily available migrants to support low productivity business models, such as government-funded social care.” , he added.

“But lower or higher migration will not address the root causes of wage stagnation: appalling productivity growth. “

So far, wage growth is on the rise, according to KPMG’s latest jobs report, which found wages for permanent entrants and agency workers have increased at the highest rates in 24 years of data collection.

But that was accompanied by a near-record drop in candidate availability for September, which Claire Warnes, the company’s education, skills and productivity manager, said was behind the increases. salary.

“While higher wages are good for job seekers, wage growth alone is unlikely to help support the economic recovery because of the limited levers to bring people with the right skills to where the best are. jobs and increase productivity, ”she said.

Businesses were unhappy with the prime minister’s speech, saying it will take more than optimism to resolve the issues they face. “The ambition on wages without action on investment and productivity is ultimately only a path to higher prices,” said Tony Danker, CEO of the CBI.

There are also fears if the PM goes ahead with an increase in the minimum wage this fall, which is expected to be around 5.7% to £ 9.42 an hour, it will lead to an increase in the inflation, leading low-wage workers to be no better off.

Mike Cherry of the Federation of Small Businesses said: “Small businesses are still trying to recover from the pandemic, and the last thing they want to do is force customers to pay more or downsize, so any increase of the number of people living Wages must be affordable without jeopardizing employment.

“With rising inflation, soaring energy bills and the end of holidays, small businesses need to be supported and not stifled at this critical juncture. “

This week Johnson said: “People have been worried about inflation for a very long time, I watch robust economic growth – and by the way, those fears are unfounded.”

But the Bank of England predicts inflation will soon hit 4% and stay there for months, not falling back to its 2% target until the second half of next year, as the PM’s words need to be repeated to him. endless if so.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the UK economy. The budget arrives this month, accompanied by a long-awaited comprehensive three-year spending review and a white paper revealing the government’s plan to upgrade. On top of that, the UK is hosting the COP26 summit and is expected to release the net zero plan and accompanying heat and buildings strategy.

Johnson already has a lot of work to do before he tries to tackle fundamental changes in the economy before Christmas and make sure there’s turkey on the table at the end of it.

