Jennifer Medina asks open questions of Trump’s Latino voters





Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism comes together.

From the 2016 elections to the 2020 elections, Donald Trump improved his performance with certain segments of Latino voters, drawing surprise reactions from many journalists and people working in politics. But this phenomenon was clear to those who closely followed the sentiment of Latinos, and few did so more diligently than Times political reporter Jennifer Medina, whose parents are Panamanian.

Ms Medina, who is based in Los Angeles, started working on campaign coverage in 2019, and in September she reported that Latinos were attending a Trump rally, some of whom said they felt like political loners among their Democratic friends and family. In 2020, she continued that work with accounts of Mr. Trump’s macho appeal and reasons why evangelical Latinos viewed him as an advocate for their religious values. She also recently looked at the role Latino voters played in helping Gov. Gavin Newsom keep his job amid a recall election in California.

Here, Ms. Medina talks about building up her pace, talking to hundreds of voters, and deepening her conversations. This interview has been edited and condensed.

How did you end up covering Latinos in the 2020 presidential campaign?

The campaign was the first time in my career that I had covered national politics full time. No one has ever explicitly assigned me the pace of covering Latin politics. I just followed where the story was, and that’s what the story was in 2020.

The first Trump rally I attended was in New Mexico. The second was in Miami. In the audience of both gatherings, there were tons of Hispanics. Just telling them about why they supported him, what they thought of his statements against Mexicans and immigration, and how they grappled with it captivated me.

On the other hand, when the Democratic primary was going on, I heard people based on the east coast say that Latinos will never support Bernie Sanders because they are afraid of communism. This is true in Miami, but in Los Angeles and Las Vegas it could not have been further from the truth.

There was plenty of room for me to do good nuanced coverage. This is in part because Latinos have been largely overlooked by both sides and by the press. People hardly realize that this is a part of the electorate that can really decide the elections.

How have you been able to characterize popular attitudes within a sprawling and diverse group like Latinos?

During the election, I interviewed hundreds of voters. For each person I quote, I am talking to five other people.

I’ll use a story about Republican Latino men as an example. I had the phone numbers of men who had taken part in a survey or men I had met throughout the campaign. After talking to 40 people, I started to see trends. I want to hear something over and over before I describe it in The Times as a generalization.

I also rely on conversations with political strategists and pollsters who don’t take what they say at face value, but I also don’t generalize without having other information to back it up.

What does it take to deepen these conversations?

My approach with Trump supporters was the same as with any other voter: open questions. When did you start to think this way? Did you talk about politics when you were a kid? When you ask people such questions, most are really eager to answer. People like to talk about themselves.

There is a pastor I interviewed who holds a dear place in my heart. I became convinced that the Latin American evangelical churches were among the only places where Trump supporters and Democrats regularly interacted. I left to try and find a church that I could profile, and came across the Church of God of Prophecy in Phoenix and its pastor, Jose Rivera. I had considered spending weeks there in person, but the church was the very last place I went to last March before it closed.

I knew I couldn’t spend the time there as I wanted, but I called the pastor once a week. I realized that he exemplified support for Trump among Latino evangelicals, although he himself did not vote for him. He felt angry with his flock.

I must have spent 50 hours on the phone with him.

50 hours?

It’s crazy ?

What do you learn in 50 hours that you couldn’t have learned in 30?

I was better able to articulate where Pastor Rivera was coming from, what he represented and what he did not represent the more often I spoke to him. He said different things at different times. There was a time when he thought he might vote for Trump. He had these tortured conversations with his wife about why she was going to vote for Trump. I have heard his thinking evolve and develop.

It’s like asking: What do you learn in 50 years of life that you can’t learn in 30?

