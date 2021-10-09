Chinese Xi confident of fully reuniting Taiwan with mainland





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed that the communist-led government can completely reunite Taiwan with the mainland as its leaders step up military pressure on the autonomous and democratic island. But Xi also said, in a speech Sunday commemorating the 110th anniversary of the 1911 revolution that ended 2,000 years of imperial rule in China, that national reunification “by peaceful means” serves Beijing’s interests. His remarks came after six democratic countries – Britain, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States – conducted joint military exercises near Taiwan earlier this month involving three aircraft carriers. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the 1911 revolution that ended 2,000 years of imperial rule in the country in Beijing on October 9, 2021. (Kyodo) Xi said China wants to reunite Taiwan with the mainland, although the intention was not necessarily to use military power to achieve the goal dear to the Communist Party. National reunification is a “mission for the Chinese people,” Xi said, adding that issues related to Taiwan are “purely internal affairs” and “no foreign forces are allowed” to interfere. While Xi pledged to advance the process of peaceful reunification between the mainland and the island, military tensions around the Taiwan Strait have recently escalated, becoming one of the sources of China-U.S. Tensions. Since early October, large numbers of Chinese military jets have entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, raising concern that Xi is attempting to reunite the island with the mainland by force. Xi called on the country’s military to step up military pressure in the southwestern region of Taiwan, sources familiar with the matter said earlier this week. China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 following a civil war. Relations have deteriorated since independence supporter Tsai Ing-wen became president of Taiwan in 2016. The mainland sees the island as a renegade province. The United States transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. However, it maintains substantial but unofficial exchanges with the island and supplies it with billions of dollars in arms and spare parts for its defense under the United States. Taiwan Relations Act adopted by the United States. Congress in 1979. In Taiwan, October 10 is celebrated as the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China, which was established on the mainland in 1911 and remains the official name of the island.

