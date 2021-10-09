Poverty reduction





Any development or change that occurs in global economic variables has a direct effect on almost all countries, mainly due to their connectivity and interdependence. Developing countries, which depend heavily on imports to propel their development and keep the economy running, bear the brunt of the rising prices of the commodities they have to import. It is a phenomenon which escapes the control of the managers of the economy of these countries.

Pakistan is also facing a similar situation right now. Soaring inflation triggered by rising global prices for oil, wheat, sugar and other raw materials has hit the people hard, a reality that was also acknowledged by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the ceremony. inauguration of the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) on October 4. He said: The government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people. The prices of raw materials have increased mainly due to imported inflation. The government imported basic necessities, including wheat. The government imported four million tonnes of wheat. The price of petroleum products rose 100 percent, but the government only increased prices by 22 percent. Wheat prices rose 33 percent and sugar 40 percent on the international market, but the government increased their prices by 12 and 21 percent, respectively. The government has not passed on the full burden of the rising prices of raw materials and petroleum products and will face revenue losses of 400 billion rupees due to lower sales tax and of the petroleum tax.

He added that oil prices in Pakistan were consistently lower than in other countries and the government would provide targeted direct cash subsidies on ghee, sugar and flour to 40% of households. The justification given by the Prime Minister to explain the current economic situation of the country is irreproachable, as are the measures that the government has taken and plans to take to alleviate the suffering of the population, given the state of the economy. The Prime Minister’s passion for poverty reduction is amply reflected in the initiatives that the government has already put in place under the auspices of the Ehsaas program in line with its vision of empowering people, creating jobs and providing affordable housing for poor segments of society. It has also taken other measures to reduce poverty.

The launch of the KPP in which the government plans to disburse Rs 1.4 trillion in micro-loans to 3.7 million households is another big step towards this goal. The program is designed to transform the lives of marginalized segments of society by providing them with much-needed financial support to improve their livelihoods. This is the first program of its kind in Pakistan’s history where the smaller segments will be linked to banks through microfinance institutions. The concept is based on the philosophy of raising people’s income level to free them from the chains of poverty.

The program has five components: Kamyab Kissan, Kamyab Karobar, Sasta Ghar program, Kamyab Hunarmand and Sehatmand Pakistan. Under the first three components, micro-loans will be disbursed among eligible people registered with Ehsaas data, collected through the National Socio-Economic Register (NSER). The last two components will be integrated into existing government initiatives. The Kamyab Hunarmand program is designed to integrate with the government’s ongoing skills development program to provide educational and vocational training for talented individuals. The KPP also includes a user-friendly portal called Kamyab Pakistan Information System (KPIS) which will be integrated with Ehsaas and NADRA databases for verification of beneficiary eligibility to enable institutions to finalize funding modalities in the most efficient manner. efficient and most transparent.

This bottom-up approach to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth represents the government’s sincerity and commitment to uplift the poor and vulnerable segments of society. It is rightly said that islands of wealth cannot exist in oceans of poverty. It has unpleasant economic, social and political ramifications. For any nation aspiring to a peaceful society committed to sustainable development, it is imperative to focus on poverty reduction which is arguably the greatest engine of economic progress. China has shown the world how it works by making phenomenal economic progress based on its philosophy of poverty reduction.

Poverty reduction is also a pillar on which the building of a welfare state rests. While referring to the challenges facing the new country then, the founding father, in his address to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, said: “Now, if we are to make this great state of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we must fully and focus only on the welfare of the people, and in particular the masses and the poor. The model of the state of Medina that the Prime Minister wishes to emulate was also the perfect embodiment of a welfare state. This undoubtedly implied that promoting the welfare of the poor was also a religious duty of state and government.

Prime Minister Imran Khans relentlessly focuses on putting in place measures and mechanisms that effectively contribute to poverty reduction is a step in the right direction, provided they can be implemented in earnest in the way which they are perceived to produce the desired results.

The writer is an independent contributor.

E-mail: [email protected]

