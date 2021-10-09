White House blocks Trump’s attempt to withhold documents related to January 6 attack





October 8 (Reuters) – The White House on Friday officially blocked an attempt by Donald Trump to withhold documents in Congress related to the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill while he was President of the United States.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden authorized the National Archives, a government agency that holds archives from the Trump era, to turn over a first batch of documents requested by the House of Commons special committee. United States officials investigating the riot.

The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of Trump White House documents provided to us by the National Archives, ”Psaki said.

Executive privilege is a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of certain communications between White House officials.

Trump said the Biden administration was using the investigation to undermine its future political prospects.

“It’s about using the power of government to silence ‘Trump’ and our Make America Great Again movement, the greatest achievement of all time,” he said in a statement.

A crowd of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump walk through a smashed window as they storm the United States Capitol in Washington, United States, January 6, 2021.

Crowds of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress on Jan.6 in a failed attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Biden’s presidential victory. More than 600 people are now facing criminal charges arising from the event.

The Jan.6 select committee threatened criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon, Trump’s longtime adviser who refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

We will not allow any witnesses to defy a legal subpoena or attempt to run out of time, and we will quickly consider advancing a criminal referral for contempt of Congress, ”said Representatives Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, who head the committee.

Bannon told the committee on Thursday that he would not comply with a subpoena issued last month.

Bannon attorney Robert Costello said in a letter to the committee that the denial was due to Trump’s claim that he could invoke executive privilege to block Bannon’s testimony.

Legal experts have said that Trump, as the former president, cannot legally use executive privilege to block subpoenas issued by the select committee.

