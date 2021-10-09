46 dead, 140 injured in Afghan mosque explosion: La Tribune India





Kabul, October 8

An Islamic State suicide bomber struck a mosque full of Shia Muslim worshipers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 and injuring more than 140 in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they pass from insurgency to governance.

In its claim of responsibility, the ISIS affiliate in the region identified the suicide bomber as a Uyghur Muslim, saying the attack targeted both the Shiites and the Taliban for their alleged desire to expel the Uyghurs in response. at the requests of China. The statement was relayed by the Aamaq news agency, linked to ISIS.

The explosion ravaged a crowded mosque in the town of Kunduz during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of Muslim religious week. It was the latest in a series of ISIS bombings and shootings that have targeted the new Afghan Taliban leadership, as well as religious institutions and Shiite minorities since the departure of US troops and the United States. ‘NATO in August.

The explosion blew out windows, charred the ceiling, and scattered debris and twisted metal on the floor. Rescuers carried one body on a stretcher and another in a blanket. Blood stains covered the steps.

Worshipers targeted on Friday were Hazaras, who have long suffered double discrimination as an ethnic minority and as followers of Shia Islam in a predominantly Sunni country. – Agencies

Pak calls for emergency aid for Afghanistan

Islamabad: Warning that any instability in Afghanistan could have serious consequences for Pakistan, a high-level meeting of the country’s civilian and military leaders on Friday stressed the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. neighboring country. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI

Will protect Tajikistan in case of attack: Russia

Moscow: Russia is ready to protect its ally Tajikistan in the event of incursions from neighboring Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said on Friday, as Russian media reported that a Tajik militant group was preparing a cross-border attack. Tajiks are the second largest ethnic group in Afghanistan and make up the majority of the population in some areas near the border with Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/46-killed-140-injured-in-afghan-mosque-blast-322291 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos