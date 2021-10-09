Boris Johnson’s failed plan to install giant cycle lanes above London Underground and rail lines

As the Conservative Party conference concludes in Manchester, there has been much talk of the back and forth between former Tory London Mayor Boris Johnson and current Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan, especially over Transport’s poor finances for London (TfL).

Mr Johnson, the current Prime Minister, said in an interview with ITV London that: “Sadiq Khan has not managed TfL’s finances well.”

It comes after MyLondon reported in March that Johnson’s plans for a ‘garden bridge’ in central London cost TfL 24million, more than half of the total amount spent on London bridges for a decade, although they were never built.

Cycling is now at the top of TfL’s agenda, with e-bikes slated to be introduced in its bike rental program next year and cycle lanes 4 and 9 currently under construction.

Mr Johnson had a very different idea of ​​cycling in the capital, including a very expensive project that also never came to fruition. Fresh out of the Olympic Games, in 2012, the former mayor approved the project to build giant cycle lanes on the capital’s railway and metro lines.

That was until he had to cancel the idea after being told it would be just too expensive.

The project, called SkyCycle, was first designed by the architectural firm Exterior Architecture, which won the Southwark Low Line competition in 2019 to redesign the area under the railway arches around Southwark Street.

Architectural firm Foster + Partners, which designed London landmarks such as the Millennium Bridge, then came on board to take the project forward.

At the time, Sam Martin and Oli Clark of Exterior Architecture said: “SkyCycle is an urban cycling solution for London. A cycling utopia, without buses, cars and stress.

“We are incredibly excited to see how, together with Foster + Partners, our idea has been developed and now more recently turned into a truly world-changing scenario by Space Syntax to revolutionize cycling in London and possibly the world. “





A map on the Exterior Architecture website suggests that the train lines on which the cycle paths would have been built included:

London Bridge to Dartford via Sidcup

London Bridge to East Croydon via Sydenham

Waterloo to Surbiton via Clapham Junction

Wembley Central to East Croydon via Clapham Junction

Wembley Central to Kilburn High Road

Edgware at West Hampstead Thameslink

West Drayton to Paddington

Shoreditch / Liverpool Street to Dalston / Enfield / Chadwell Heath / Dagenham

The city in Canning Town

Hampstead Heath to Walthamstow via Gospel Oak and South Tottenham

The bike lanes were said to have been tolled or would require users to use their Oyster cards to use them, with a likely corporate sponsor.

Some cycle paths would have been easier to build than others. of the first areas to see construction.

Road.cc, the online publication for cycling and motoring, reported in 2012 that when Boris Johnson faced a phone call from LBC at the end of the year, he had to cancel the idea.

The ex-mayor said: “It would be incredibly expensive. I don’t think that as a cyclist this is what the city needs, what we need is more safety measures. , we need better roads, we need better protection for cyclists of all kinds, we need better investments in our streets and that’s what we were doing. ”





The idea was criticized by planners and transportation experts who didn’t believe it would deliver the capability the designers claimed to be as much as Crossrail 2.

The ex-mayor had bowed to demands from the cycling lobby to remove the bendybuses from the streets of London despite the crushing disaster that their replacement “Boris bus” turned out to be, costing more, carrying fewer passengers, all to be fitted windows that open due to air conditioning failures and a second version that no bus operator wanted.

Meanwhile, bendybuses continue to operate across the UK, and some have even become vaccination centers in Brighton and Hertfordshire.

There are currently no plans to relaunch SkyCycle, and TfL must continue Mayor Sadiq Khan’s current policy on cycle highways and low traffic StreetSpace neighborhoods to make cycling safer and get Londoners to cycle.

