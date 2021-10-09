Kerala HC sends notice to government on Prime Minister Modi’s photo on Covid vaccination certificate

The High Court of Kerala has sent the Center an opinion on a petition challenging the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi affixed to vaccination certificates, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Kottayam petitioner Mr Peter said the vaccination certificate violates basic citizen rights and requested a photo-less certificate from PM Modi. Judge PB Suresh ordered the union and the state government to table their views in two weeks, the daily said.

The petitioner, an elderly person and an RTI activist, said he received a paid vaccination certificate from a private hospital. The certificate included proof of vaccination and a photo of PM Modi as well as a message.

The petitioner argued that it was not in the public interest to affix the PM’s photograph on a Covid vaccination certificate.

He also produced vaccination certificates from various countries, including the United States, Germany, Indonesia and Israel, in which there were no photos of their heads of government.

He said the fight against the pandemic is being converted into a public relations and media campaign. He said he had every right to carry a vaccination certificate without PM’s photo.

“The central government or the Prime Minister cannot claim to have done anything in particular, but their duty”, argued the petitioner.

However, the Center has previously defended its decision to include Prime Minister Modi’s photo in the vaccine certificate, saying his image and words help create general awareness and appropriate behavior for Covid.

Minister of State for Health BP Pawar told Rajya Sabha that “the photograph together with his words reinforce the message to raise awareness and reinforce respect for appropriate behavior in Covid, even after vaccination. It was done in the wider public interest ”.

