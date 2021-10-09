Counterterrorism talks with Pakistan to continue, US Wendy Sherman says, South Asia News





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the Foreign Office.

Sherman confirmed that in the context of the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, Washington will continue its engagement with Pakistan on measures related to the fight against terrorism.

“The United States and Pakistan have a long history of security cooperation and deep personal relationships between our military leaders, both of which are essential elements of our counterterrorism efforts,” she said. declared.

Today I met with Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI to discuss the future of Afghanistan and the important and long-standing relationship between the United States and Pakistan. We look forward to continuing to address pressing regional and global challenges. pic.twitter.com/1tmUAMC18I

Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 8, 2021

She also said that the Biden administration wants to ensure that there is “no terrorism here in Pakistan, Afghanistan or any country in the region or in the world for that matter.”

Her visit to Pakistan comes immediately after she concludes her visit to India. Sherman, at an event in Mumbai, said she was traveling to Pakistan with a “narrow and narrow focus” of talks on Afghanistan, as Washington does not see itself establishing a “large-scale relationship” with the Pakistan.

Sherman’s comments were not well received by Pakistan, earning him a rather cold reception in the South Asian country that was recently criticized for its stance on the Taliban in Afghanistan.

I met with Pakistani National Security Advisor @YusufMoeed last night to discuss Afghanistan and areas of cooperation in US-Pakistan relations. #USPak

Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 8, 2021

However, she retracted her remarks in India by reaching Pakistan. “This particular trip was intended to really consult in depth on how we see the changing circumstances given the change that has taken place in Afghanistan,” she said.

At the same time, Foreign Minister Qureshi called for a regular and structured dialogue between the two countries. He also urged international communities to engage in positive talks with the Taliban regime to ensure that the urgent humanitarian crisis can be resolved for the Afghan people.

She also assured that it was possible that US President Joe Biden would soon call Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We fully understand that every country wants a call from the president, and that’s pretty much all countries maybe not all countries, and I’m sure that will happen as soon as possible,” she said. .

The two executives have not had a phone call since Joe Biden took office in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/talks-with-pakistan-on-counterterrorism-measures-to-continue-says-us-wendy-sherman-419349 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos