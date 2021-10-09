Jokowi strengthens land, sea and air infrastructure, #PapuaTerkoneksi trending on Twitter





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo’s measures to strengthen land, sea, air and air infrastructure in Papua have received support from citizens and internet users. This support can be seen from the hashtag #PapuaTerkoneksi which is a trending topic on Twitter today, Saturday (10/9/2021). Since this afternoon, the #PapuaTerkoneksi tag has been tweeted by tens of thousands of Internet users. Young Nahdlatul Ulama leader Mohammad Guntur Romli appreciates the steps President Jokowi has taken in developing Papua and West Papua so that they can establish connectivity in Cenderawasi Land. According to Guntur, not only land and sea infrastructure will be built, but Jokowi, through the Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G Plate, has also boosted the construction of air infrastructure. “Land, sea and air links. #PapuaTerkoneksi thanks to Jokowi Build Papua, “wrote Guntur Romli on the @GunRomli Twitter account. Read also : Jokowi calls for health infrastructure to be prepared before international flights open to Bali According to Guntur Romli, a netizen named Ary Prasetyo praised the performance of Jokowi’s subordinate, Communication and Information Minister Johnny Plate, who continues to proactively encourage the development of air infrastructure in Papua through various Kemkominfo programs and collaboration with various parties, both with local governments, the private sector and other parts of society. “Minister of Communications and Computing Johnny Plate: Building an ICT infrastructure requires collaboration with central and regional governments. Communication and Information Minister @PlateJohnny said it was especially important to present land reserve points in infrastructure development. Jokowi builds Papua # Connected Papua “, wrote Ary on his Twitter account @ Aryprasetyo85. Meanwhile, netizens, on behalf of Habib Think, hope that the construction of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure currently under construction by the Ministry of Communication and Information may be of use to the Papuan people. Easy Internet access is one of the efforts to accelerate connectivity among children across the country and encourage rapid development.

