Donald Trumps endorsements are the latest example of his misogyny

Donald Trump may no longer be president, but for much of the GOP, especially those who mistakenly believe the 2020 election was stolen from him, his endorsement essentially erases a field of the GOP. But his vanity means he often approves of anyone who compliments him in the most pathetic or obsequious manner, without questioning whether the candidate is actually eligible.

This impulse can cause headaches for Republicans and those close to them. The Associated Press reported that Trump failed to properly vet Republican candidates with sordid histories with women that often include allegations of abuse. This includes former football player Herschel Walker, whom Trump has urged to run for the Senate for months and has frozen other probably more eligible Georgia Republicans, and the PA has revealed allegations he threatened to kill his wife. Likewise, as a former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham led her book tour, she alleged that Max Miller, who worked in administration with him, abused her even after she confided in Trump on this. Miller denies the allegations and has filed a libel suit against Grisham.

The large number of candidates alleged to be abusive or generally terrible towards women prompted a Trump donor to tell the PA: there is no vetting process, at least not on politics and eligibility . But another theory could be that Trump did not refrain from endorsing them because as a man who has always shown contempt for women who challenge him, misogyny is not a disqualifying factor.

During the first Republican primaries debate, one of the first questions Megyn Kelly asked her was about her story of misogynistic comments, including big pigs, dogs, slobs and filthy animals. But rather than back down, Trump retaliated by calling her a bimbo and said Kelly had blood flowing from her eyes. Or blood coming out of her wherever it is. Such rude comments would in the past have disqualified Republican politicians (indeed, Todd Akin, the former Republican candidate for the Missouri Senate who spoke of legitimate rape and sank his campaign was a political warning; he died this week. ). But Trump suffered no consequences; he is still talking nonsense on Fox News, while Kelly is no longer on the network.

Trump’s story of misogyny doesn’t need to be explained, but he found that he would suffer no consequences for his mistreatment of women. He said Barack Obama slammed Hillary Clinton, whom he called a mean woman, and bragged about sexually assaulting women, sadly stating on a leaked Access Hollywood tape, when you’re a star they let you to do. After rhetorical Republican outrage, the party rallied behind Trump and he won the presidency.

Likewise, he has defended both his friends and his enemies in the face of allegations of sexual assault. When Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were younger, he not only strongly supported Kavanaugh (which helped the judge get confirmed), he made fun of her when he was younger. of a gathering with joy. If anything, Kavanaugh in the face of the allegations likely made Trump sympathetic to him, as it reminded him of how several women accused Trump of sexual misconduct to varying degrees.

Even when his opponent Joe Biden faced allegations of sexual assault, instead of using them to bludgeon Sleepy Joe, he sympathized with Biden saying that I had had many false accusations and that maybe it was. be a false accusation. Frankly, I hope it’s for him. For Trump, the impulse is to always side with men because he views this as the way men should behave and blaming them is tantamount to criticizing a man for what he considers normal behavior.

But not all of the contestants are a former reality TV host who aired into people’s homes while cosplaying as a blowing billionaire. Even after Trump’s election, Republican and Democratic men, from Roy Moore to Al Franken, have faced the consequences of inappropriate behavior stemming from men’s rights. If someone doesn’t have this broad name recognition, they won’t rock the allegations as easily as Trump did.

Perhaps this is why Republicans fear losing otherwise winnable races in the open race to the Pennsylvania Senate where Trump backed Sean Parnell, whose wife sought restraining orders during their divorce and in Georgia, where Republicans have a legitimate chance to beat Sen Raphael Warnock with a Republican candidate who doesn’t have a litany of allegations against him like Walker. Republicans’ unconditional loyalty to Trump is now risking their otherwise winnable races.

But for Trump, loyalty to him precedes any other trait. In fact, if a Trump ally is accused of sexual misconduct, this is an opportunity for the former president to report a case of fake news. For Trump and the party he now dominates, dominance and loathing with political correctness make a candidate worthy of MAGA support.

