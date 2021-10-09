IOJK’s priority agenda for the independence of Prime Minister Imrans, says Fawad





ISLAMABAD, October 9 (APP): Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the independence of Illegally Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the provision of basic rights to its people were among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people,” the minister said during a meeting with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, lawyer Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

The AJK President briefed the Federal Minister on details of his recent visit to the United States and his meeting with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General.

Lawyer Sultan appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of the Kashmiri people in clear and unequivocal terms.

Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan is particularly interested in the development of Azad Kashmir and the well-being of its people.

He said steps are being taken for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and the promotion of tourism in the state.

The minister said the Mirpur-Mangla road will soon be completed, which would remove obstacles on the way from Dina to Mirpur.

He said a plan to connect the Lillah to Jhelum dual carriageway with Azad Kashmir via Mangla was also under consideration, which would usher in a new era of communication with Kashmir, he said. added.

The project would reduce travel time from Kashmir to Islamabad, which would also boost tourism activities in Kashmir, he added.

The voice of the Kashmiri people would be heard around the world through the launch of regular PTV broadcasts in Azad Kashmir, he said, adding that national television would play its role in highlighting the ongoing atrocities in the country. IIOJK and the cause of Kashmir.

Lawyer Sultan Mehmood briefed the Federal Minister on India’s ongoing human rights violations in the IIOJK. In a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, lawyer Sultan said he discussed Kashmir’s right to self-determination and the oppression of the people of Kashmir occupied by India, including the unilateral measure from India on August 5.

To highlight the Kashmir Independence Movement on the world stage, he said Azadi base camp would raise its voice full force. The two leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

