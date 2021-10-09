PKL Hope Jokowi gives visitors to Malioboro a sense of security





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Association of street vendors (street vendors) Malioboro awaits President Joko Widodo’s visit to the region Malioboro, Yogyakarta, Saturday (9/10), pointed out that the mall in Gudeg town is safe for tourists to visit again. “The president’s visit to Malioboro opens up a space that Malioboro can visit safely,” Malioboro PKL Tri Dharma community cooperative chief Rudiarto said on Saturday 9/10, as quoted by Between. On this occasion, Rudiarto also said that most community members of street vendors, horse-drawn carriages and rickshaw drivers in Malioboro had received a second dose of vaccine injection. He hopes that the level of community activity restrictions (PPKM) in Yogyakarta, which is currently at level 3, can be lowered again so that economic activity in Malioboro will recover soon. “God willing, it will remain safe and the level (PPKM) will be lowered soon,” he said. President Jokowi, who was seated on a bench accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, the Governor of DIY Sri Sultan Hamengku Buewono X and the Mayor of Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti listened only to the aspirations of the representatives of the street vendors. President Joko Widodo traveled to Malioboro region in Yogyakarta to inaugurate the cash assistance program for street vendors and traders. The cash assistance is intended for up to 1 million street vendors and small vending businesses in Indonesia, with each assistance amounting to IDR 1.2 million. Rudiarto appreciates and is grateful for the cash assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation accompanied by the implementation of the PPKM. “We, on behalf of the entire community of street vendors, cars and rickshaws in the Malioboro region, are very grateful and very grateful,” said Rudiarto. The president of the Association of Painters, Craftsmen and Street Vendors Ahmad Yani (PEMALNI) Slamet Santoso said all of its 450 members in Malioboro have been registered to access cash assistance. However, he does not know the exact number of approved members. “We recorded it. We don’t know what will be achieved later, there will be a special ranking,” he said. In line with Rudiarto, Slamet also hopes that President Jokowi’s visit can be a positive promotion to attract tourists to Yogyakarta. “I hope that tourists can enter the Malioboro region again in the future,” Slamet said. (ain)



