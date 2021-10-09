Xi vows to continue “reunification” with Taiwan through peaceful means









Beijing [China], Oct. 9 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to continue “reunification” with Taiwan by peaceful means and said the country firmly opposes any foreign interference in the matter.

His remarks come amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Taipei after nearly 150 Chinese military planes breached Taiwan’s airspace over a four-day period.

“The Taiwan issue is exclusively China’s internal affair, and any outside interference is unacceptable,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his speech on the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution.

The leader cautioned against underestimating the “steadfast determination, unwavering will and meaningful ability” of the Chinese people to uphold state sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that the historic task of to complete the reunification of the homeland must and will certainly be accomplished, ”Sputnik reported.

“People should not underestimate the determination of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The task of full reunification of China must be accomplished, and it certainly will be,” he added. .

During a four-day period starting last Friday (October 1), Taiwan said nearly 150 military jets from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). , as part of what Taipei calls Beijing’s continued harassment of nations, the Taipei Times reported. Military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years, National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Thursday, days after a record number of Chinese aircraft incursions into Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the United States has extended its support to Taiwan and called on China to stop its provocative acts.

At a meeting of the Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker William Tseng asked Chiu about the current military tensions with China, the Taipei Times reported.

China has the capacity to invade Taiwan and its military would have the capacity to mount a “full-scale” invasion by 2025, Chiu said.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located off the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the two sides having been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has thwarted Chinese aggression by increasing its strategic ties with democracies, including the United States, which Beijing has repeatedly opposed. China has threatened that “Taiwan independence” means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with autonomous Taiwan and vowed to break any attempt at official independence for the island. (ANI)

