Man United’s Marcus Rashford challenges Boris Johnson’s benefit cuts





Football star Marcus Rashford has slammed the government for cutting benefits to millions of families.

Rashford made the comments while accepting an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.

He warned that the decision could drop child poverty to 1 in 3 children. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> A young football star who received an honorary doctorate for his work against child poverty criticized the government for cutting social security benefits. Manchester United player Marcus Rashford, 23, received the honorary degree from the University of Manchester on Thursday, but said the timing was “bittersweet”. “Yesterday millions of families across the UK lost a lifeline and a way to stay afloat,” Rashford said as he accepted the honor, according to the BBC. Rashford was referring to the UK government’s decision to end a weekly additional payment of 20 ($ 27) to people on universal credit, an allowance for people of working age who have low family income. The increase in payments was introduced in response to the pandemic, and the program officially ended on Wednesday. In his speech, Rashford warned that the move could reduce child poverty to 1 in 3 children, the BBC reported. “It is time for representatives to go to communities like mine,” he said. “It’s time they saw firsthand the true measure of the struggle.” Rashford told BBC Breakfast he sympathizes with families struggling with poverty, having experienced it in his own childhood. “You have to decide whether you are going to eat or whether you are going to be hot in the house. These are decisions that you don’t want people to go through, let alone the children,” he said. The footballer added that there was still uncertainty in the wake of COVID-19 and the cost of living had increased. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast that if the additional payment were to continue, the government would have to raise $ 6 billion either by raising taxes or raising fuel prices further. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer praised Rashford for his “very, very powerful” comments and said the government “was indeed targeting the poorest”, the BBC reported. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown also tweeted a message praising Rashford for “standing up for millions of people in need”. Gordon Brown (@GordonBrown) October 8, 2021 Former President Barack Obama has also previously praised the football star for his activism. The young footballer has become a champion of social justice in the UK, speaking regularly on topics such as racism and child food poverty. During the pandemic, Rashford criticized the government’s decision not to extend free school meals during summer recess and garnered immense public support. Eventually, the government announced a Covid summer food fund of 120 million, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed to be unaware of the Rashford campaign. During his career at Manchester United, one of the best clubs in the UK, Rashford scored 88 goals.

