Trump claimed George Washington and Abraham Lincoln ‘couldn’t have beaten me’ if he had run for office before pandemic





Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin

Trump has claimed he could beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in an election before the pandemic.

“George Washington, with Abraham Lincoln as his running mate, couldn’t have beaten me,” Trump told Mollie Hemingway.

“I was so high” before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, he added.

Former President Donald Trump told The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway that he would have defeated George Washington and Abraham Lincoln if he had run for office before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of interviews for Hemingway’s next book, Trump told him that “it hurts less to lose than to win and get kicked out,” likely referring to his false claim that the 2020 election has been unfairly “rigged” and stolen from him.

Trump also recalled with Hemingway his State of the Union address in 2020, which he gave shortly after being acquitted in the first Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstructing Congress. . At the time, he boasted of having “launched a great American comeback”.

“Jobs are booming, incomes are skyrocketing, poverty is collapsing, crime is falling, confidence is rising, and our country is thriving and being highly respected again,” Trump said at a joint session of Congress in February 2020.

“George Washington, with Abraham Lincoln as his running mate, couldn’t have beaten me. I was so fit,” he told Hemingway of his chances for re-election.

This isn’t the first time Trump has compared himself to Lincoln and Washington and suggested he would outdo them in an election.

In interviews with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of the Washington Post for their book, Trump said: “I think it would be difficult if George Washington came back from the dead and chose Abraham Lincoln as vice president, I think. that it would have been very difficult for them to beat me. “

But the pandemic has ruined his chances of reclaiming the White House, he told reporters.

The story continues

According to Gallup, Trump’s average approval rating was 41.1%, the lowest average approval rating of any president since the company began investigating in the 1940s. left office with 34% approval, putting it on par with Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. Only President Harry Truman left office with a 32% lower approval rating.

Trump’s highest job approval ratings came in early to mid-2020 and dropped significantly over the summer as the United States continued to fight the COVID-pandemic. 19 and that more and more Americans died as the economy struggled to rebound.

Trump’s lowest 34% approval rating came in a Gallup poll conducted Jan. 4-15, just before and after the deadly Jan.6 insurgency, when a crowd of Trump supporters took to storms the United States Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

