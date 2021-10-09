Received amnesty from Jokowi, Saiful Mahdi visited by many colleagues





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Saiful Mahdi |, a lecturer at Syah Kuala University in Banda Aceh who fell victim to the Information and Electronic Transactions Law received a virtual tour from his colleague on Saturday October 9, 2021. The visit was made after Saiful had officially received an amnesty from President Joko Widodo. “I am touched because a lot of people have come,” Saiful Mahdi said through the prison visitation service on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Saiful said his colleagues had in fact wanted to visit him since he began to languish in Class II A Banda Aceh Penitentiary in early September 2021. However, they were unable to make direct visits due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Many have come, but in vain,” he said. Virtual tours are done via the prison’s Zoom application. There were dozens of people in attendance, ranging from lecturers in Unsyiah, the media, to Australian academics who had supported the granting of amnesty to Saiful Mahdi. Saiful said a number of his friends were surprised that Saiful Mahdi had not been released. Saiful said his official release could only be made after the issuance of a presidential decree. The decree is still being drafted. Saiful is grateful that he can get the amnesty. He thanked the president Jokowi, the coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs Mahfud MD, and the DPR who approved the amnesty. Thank you, in particular Saiful, to the Association of Victims of the ITE Law, to civil society and to the media who have supported her so far. However, Saiful said he was fortunate enough to gain the attention and support of the wider community regarding his case. He believes there are many more victims of the ITE law who cannot get amnesty. Therefore, Saiful hopes that the government will revise the rubber articles of the ITE law. “In gratitude and in gratitude, I wish UU ITE It can be revised and the rubber item removed, ”Saiful said. Read: Before RPD leader hits Palu, PKS affirms support for amnesty for Saiful Mahdi

