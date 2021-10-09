Taiwan Ends Beijing Unification Dreams After Xi Jinping’s Speech | Taiwan News





Presidential office spokesperson Xavier Chang.

Presidential office spokesperson Xavier Chang.

(CNA photo) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping () on Saturday, October 9 who pledged to “reunify” with Taiwan, the presidential office responded by declaring that Taiwan is an independent country, separate from China. Xi said in a speech Saturday that Beijing will adhere to the “one country, two systems” framework in addition to the “one China” principle and the so-called 1992 consensus to promote peaceful relations between the two shores. He also said that the Taiwan issue is China’s domestic affair. and rejected any attempt to interfere with foreign powers. Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang () said Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, not part of the People’s Republic of China. He added that the future of the country is in the hands of the Taiwanese, CNA reported. Chang said that what followed the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 was the establishment of a democratic republic, referring to the Republic of China, not an authoritarian dictatorship. The current situation in Hong Kong proves that China has given up on its promise to preserve the Autonomous Territory’s freedom and democracy for 50 years, he said. The spokesperson said that Beijing’s management of Hong Kong also proves that “one country, two systems” is not achievable. “The dominant public opinion in Taiwan is very clear,” Chang said, adding that the Taiwanese reject “one country, two systems” and will defend their democratic and free way of life, according to CNA. Chang also warned Beijing that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific is the common duty of all regional neighbors. What Taiwan is looking forward to is to cooperate with like-minded countries to promote peace, prosperity and development, in addition to spreading the values ​​of progress and kindness to the world, he said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4310580 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos