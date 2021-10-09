Lakhimpur case: Narendra Modi’s government normalized defending criminals, but media don’t care

Watch the debates, coverage and tweets from so-called star Indian TV presenters. If Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are going to Hathras or Lakhimpur Kheri, why didn’t they go to Kashmir ?, they will ask. The question of why Modi did not go to Hathras and Lakhimpur or Kashmir does not occur to them. If congressional leaders support a rape victim or her family, instead of stepping up the pressure the party is trying to put on the government, they will be asked why they did not visit the rape victim in Rajasthan or in Chattisgarh. The fact that in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh state governments or ruling parties did not stand up to defend rapists will escape their attention.

The last few women and men standing will need the active, fearless and constant support of the independent media and civil society.

In view of the above, the task of the opposition becomes extremely difficult. Even in authoritarian regimes, dissent cannot survive without media amplification. In the television studios, as spokesperson for the opposition party, one is faced with two to three pro-government voices on political debates. Opposition street protests are rarely covered by the media. Rahul Gandhis press conferences are not covered live on most channels. And then the same media unabashedly asks: Where is Congress?

History will demand answers to the most critical question of our time when democracy was being lynched, where was the media?

(The writer is the former political secretary to Sheila Dikshit and is currently the national spokesperson for the Congress Party. He tweets @Pawankhera.